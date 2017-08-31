Why Matthew Stafford's deal leaves Andrew Luck, Derek Carr in the dust

Adam Schefter reports on what he saw over the weekend in Detroit while the details of Matthew Stafford's historic deal were being hammered out and explains why keeping Stafford on the roster was so important to Detroit. (1:22)

The flashy numbers get the headlines, and they stick. Until its end, Matthew Stafford’s new contract with the Detroit Lions will be cited as paying him $27 million per year, more than any other player in the NFL was making at the time he signed it. And to some extent, that’s true. The “new money” value of Stafford’s deal is $135 million, and the new years number is five. Average it out, it’s $27 million -- assuming he plays to its end.

But as we’ve discussed here time and again, NFL contracts are never exactly what they seem. So when we get the details on them, we try our best to dig in and really put them in context. And when we did that with Stafford’s deal, what we found is this:

This is a really great deal for Matthew Stafford.

Compared to the new deal Derek Carr did with Oakland earlier this offseason and the new deal Andrew Luck did with the Colts last summer, Stafford and agent Tom Condon slugged this one out of the park. Not only is his average annual salary higher than those of Carr and Luck, the way the deal is structured leaves those deals in the dust.

Start with the top-line number. If you wanted to, you could describe Stafford’s deal as a six-year, $151.5 million contract because they re-did the one year he had left on his old contract, and that’s the amount of money he’ll make between now and the end of the 2022 season, if he continues playing to the length of the deal. Even that gives you $25.25 million per year, which exceeds Carr’s $25 million average and Luck’s $24.6 million. So, no matter how you slice it, Stafford can claim to be the league’s highest-paid player -- at least until Kirk Cousins hits free agency next March and sets a new bar.

But that’s just the image part of the deal -- the status symbol. When an agent such as Condon (whose clients have included Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and both Manning brothers, among many others) does a quarterback deal, he’s conscious of a lot more benchmarks and of a structure that’s as beneficial as possible to his client.

Matthew Stafford's contract will likely provide a framework for Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers in the coming years. Leon Halip/Getty Images

For example, Stafford’s deal includes a $50 million signing bonus, which the highest in NFL history, far surpassing Joe Flacco’s previous record of $40 million. The amount of the deal fully guaranteed at signing is $60.5 million, which not only blows away Luck’s $47 million and Carr’s $40 million, but also the NFL record of $59.95 million that Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh got as an open-market unrestricted free agent in 2015. That no quarterback had been able to surpass Suh’s guarantee in the past two years says a lot about the power of the open market and explains why you should expect Cousins to easily break all of these Stafford records if he gets there. But that’s a discussion for another day.

Back to Stafford, whose new contract includes $92 million in injury guarantees -- again, more than Luck’s $87 million and Carr’s $70.2 million. We have here a contract of which 40 percent is fully guaranteed at signing and 60.7 percent is guaranteed against injury. While that might not seem like much when you hold it up against fully guaranteed NBA and Major League Baseball contracts, it’s a benchmark NFL deal, given the size of the overall numbers.

But it also matters to players when they get paid, and there’s another nice aspect of this contract for Stafford. To continue using Luck’s deal as the example: He signed it in the summer of 2016, and his $87 million in injury guarantees takes three years to become fully guaranteed. The last of that money becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2019 league year and isn’t paid to Luck until September 2019. Luck received only $18 million of his $32 million signing bonus at signing and the remaining $14 million in March 2017. He has $3 million roster bonuses in 2017 and 2018 that are earned in March of those years but not paid until September, and a $6 million roster bonus in 2019 that fits the same description.

Stafford, by comparison, gets $51 million (his signing bonus plus a $1 million salary) this year, and $86 million of his $92 million in injury guarantees will become fully guaranteed by the fifth day of the 2018 league year. So, whereas Luck’s deal takes four years to realize the full guarantee, Stafford’s takes seven months.

ESPN Stats & Info

Finally, Condon loves roster bonuses, as they force a team to have to decide early whether to move on from a player in a given year. Stafford’s deal is loaded with roster bonuses. He gets a $6.5 million roster bonus in March 2018, then a $9.5 million salary. In 2019, it’s a $5.5 million roster bonus in March and then a $13.5 million salary. In 2020, the March roster bonus is $6 million (guaranteed for injury at time of signing, becomes fully guaranteed in March 2019) and then a $15 million salary. In 2021, he gets a $10 million March roster bonus and a $9.5 million salary. And in 2022, it’s a $10 million March roster bonus and a $12.5 million salary.

What this does: Hypothetically, if the Lions are thinking about cutting Stafford in 2020, they have to decide by March 2019 or else be stuck with a $6 million roster bonus for 2020. And if they’re thinking about cutting him in 2021 or 2022 (by which time none of the money remaining is guaranteed), they’d have to decide in March of that year in order to avoid being stuck with a $10 million roster bonus. So Stafford is protected financially in the tail-end years of the deal if the team doesn’t want to decide until the summer, and he’s free to hit the market in March if they don’t.

Stafford had one year left on his old contract at $16.5 million, and he surely could have played it out and hit the market along with Cousins, Drew Brees, Sam Bradford et al, and seen how high he could push this thing. But the deal he took is a very favorable one for him because of the overall numbers and the payment structure. When Cousins, Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers start doing their deals in the coming year or two, they’d do well to look at the way Stafford built his and try to emulate it.