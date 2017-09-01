Le'Veon Bell keeps options open, applies for Dairy Queen job

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill react to Le'Veon Bell's freestyle rapping about his teammates and if things will be awkward when he returns to the Steelers. (1:47)

PITTSBURGH -- Le'Veon Bell has kept his social media accounts quite interesting leading up to his inevitable reporting to the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign his franchise tender. He's play-beefed with teammates over rap bars, congratulated his general manager on a new extension and is now on the job market.

Bell commented on a video of him applying for a job at Dairy Queen. If the Steelers won't soft-serve him a long-term deal, perhaps the food court will suffice.

Bell said during the video that he's "jobless right now."

Bell is going next-level mockery with the NFL's franchise-tag process. Bell will arrive either Friday or Monday to sign his $12.1-million franchise tender, a nice consolation after the Steelers and Bell couldn't reach a long-term agreement by July 17. But between staying away from the team for all of August and his social media game, Bell is making sure the Steelers don't want to go the franchise-tag route in 2018.

Bell has said he only needs a few practices to be ready for the regular season. He'll have four practices and one walk-through to get ready for the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 10.

He could show up the day before the game and still get paid the full $12.1 million.

Does he have to apply for that, too?