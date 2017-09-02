Can Saints' offense absorb yet another loss with Willie Snead suspension?

METAIRIE, La. -- Can the New Orleans Saints' offense survive without Willie Snead for three games after the receiver was suspended Friday?

Sure. With Drew Brees' arm and Sean Payton’s brain, the Saints have proven over the years that they can withstand the loss of any one playmaker, from Reggie Bush to Marques Colston to Jimmy Graham. And it isn't as though the cupboard is empty, with receivers such as Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr. and running backs such as Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara ready to be unleashed on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football on Sept. 11.

The Saints traded away their most productive receiver, Brandin Cooks, during the offseason, and now they face three games without Willie Snead, who was third in yards and catches last season. Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire

But, man, the Saints’ offensive resilience is about to be tested like never before.

This isn’t just one piece the Saints have lost this offseason. They also traded their most dynamic receiver, Brandin Cooks, to the New England Patriots in March. Then they lost standout left tackle Terron Armstead to a summer shoulder injury that should sideline him for at least the first month.

Each time, the faith in the Saints’ offensive history and creativity remained. But at some point, all of these losses have to start adding up to some real losses, right?

The timing couldn’t be worse. I already projected the Saints to start 0-3 this season because their schedule is as harrowing as it gets during the first three weeks: at Minnesota on a Monday night, versus the Patriots on a short week, then at the division-rival Carolina Panthers.

I didn’t expect Snead to have a breakout, Pro Bowl season just because Cooks was gone. There were signs that he wasn’t having a great summer (being listed behind Ginn on the depth chart; playing into the fourth quarter of the second preseason game; quiet performances in practices and games).

But I figured Snead would do about what he did in each of the past two seasons (69 catches for 984 yards and three touchdowns in 2015, 72 catches for 895 yards and four TDs in 2016). Those are still awfully good numbers. More importantly, Snead’s specific role can’t be replaced by any one player. He has emerged as the Saints’ best slot receiver, a sure-handed pass-catcher who finds holes in zone defense and who has earned Brees’ trust in the process.

Now, Payton and Brees will have to find new ways to replace about 60 yards of offense per game that Snead provided (not to mention what they already lost with Cooks).

I expect them to do that in a variety of ways. I already expected Thomas to become more of a true No. 1 receiver than the Saints have ever had (think Colston with an extra 100-200 yards and two-four touchdowns). I think Ginn will be a lot closer to a bona fide No. 2 receiver now (though 1,000 yards might be too optimistic). I think No. 4 receiver Brandon Coleman will be a lot more real-life and fantasy relevant. And I think No. 5 receiver Tommylee Lewis will see consistent snaps.

I don’t necessarily expect New Orleans to become more of a run-first team. But Ingram, Peterson and Kamara could all see extra snaps and extra targets as pass-catchers out of the backfield. Perhaps this will even open an additional roster spot for pass-catching running back Travaris Cadet, who has basically been used as a wide receiver throughout his five-year career.

This should absolutely open more opportunities for tight ends Coby Fleener and Josh Hill, who operate in that same middle of the field that Snead roamed so well. Fleener has had a quiet summer after a disappointing 2016. But if it’s ever going to happen for him in New Orleans, now is the time.

But the ball is now in the hands of Payton and Brees more than anyone else. History says that’s a good thing. September will test them more than ever.