Why the Packers might keep only two QBs on their 53-man roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Four years ago, the Green Bay Packers came out of training camp with exactly one quarterback they wanted on their roster.

Before the season opener in 2013, they cut Vince Young, Graham Harrell and B.J. Coleman before they eventually settled on Seneca Wallace to back up Aaron Rodgers.

Four years later, they have a quarterback room full of riches, yet perhaps they'll still keep only two.

The Packers liked Taysom Hill's preseason performance, but it's uncertain if they'd be able to get the rookie onto their practice squad if they release him. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

While Rodgers barely played this summer -- three series total in two games -- Brett Hundley showed why he likely will be a valuable trade commodity before this time next year even if he didn't play quite as well as he did in his breakout preseason two years ago. Meanwhile, undrafted rookie Taysom Hill was the surprise of the preseason, essentially doing what Joe Callahan did last summer and forcing the Packers to think long and hard about keeping a third quarterback.

General manager Ted Thompson ultimately kept Callahan, and when he released him a few weeks later, he was quickly claimed off waivers. Callahan eventually came back to the Packers on the practice squad and, although he didn't play as well this summer, it would be a mistake to discount him now.

Based on the way coach Mike McCarthy handled Thursday's preseason finale against the Rams, it might be a stretch to think he plans on keeping three quarterbacks on the roster. The game appeared to more about showcasing Hundley -- perhaps one last attempt to increase his trade value -- than settling a potential No. 3 quarterback battle. Hundley played the entire first half and had a rushing and passing touchdown. Hill played two series, leading to a field goal and a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Aaron Peck (who was released Friday), before Callahan took the final two series, both of which ended with punts.

"I think, if you watched closely, it was obvious what we wanted to do," McCarthy said. "We gave Brett the ball in the first half, and we ran the ball more in the second half."

Hundley, a fifth-round pick who is entering the third year of a four-year contract, finished tied for second in the NFL this preseason in touchdown passes (three) and sixth in passing yards (482).

"I felt like I had a great preseason, a really good one," Hundley said. "It was good to get that body of work that I got this preseason, so I'm really happy for it and hopefully it continues. But now it's the regular season. I've got to prepare, I've got to be ready with Aaron, just in case something happens to him, God willing it doesn't. Now the regular season is here; we've got to get to it."

The Packers have to weigh how much interest there would be in Hill if they released him and try to bring him back to the practice squad. He would be subject to waivers, meaning any of the other 31 teams could claim him before Green Bay could get him back. Those in Hill's camp believe the Packers would have a hard time getting the BYU product back if they released him at Saturday's final cut deadline (4 p.m. ET), but he's also a 27-year-old rookie who would have to learn an entirely new system if another team claimed him.

Hill played seven preseason series and led four scoring drives that totaled 24 points (three touchdowns and a field goal). He completed 70 percent of his passes with a pair of touchdowns and also ran for another, showing off both his arm strength and athleticism.

"At the end of the day, the film speaks for itself," Hill said. "At the end of the day, they're going to have to assess the film, and hopefully I did enough to stick around here. You guys saw the games. From OTAs until now, I feel like I've progressed and gotten better. I worked hard to learn the offense so I had an opportunity to play and make sure that I knew what was going on. I think for the most part I did that."

It's possible the Packers would be content to keep either Callahan or Hill on the practice squad -- whichever one did not get claimed off waivers. If both got through, then they would have to decide which to bring back, because it's not likely they'd have four quarterbacks among their 63 (53 on the roster, 10 on the practice squad) players.

"I definitely got more playing time last preseason, so hopefully that kind of backs up what I did this year on the field," Callahan said. "Teams can see the tape and make their decisions. It's definitely going to be a lot of work from this moment on. It's going to be a little stressful. But I'm going to keep pushing."