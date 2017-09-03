Ravens offense's reunion comes after key players missed combined 97 days

Ravens coach John Harbaugh says QB Joe Flacco looked good in his return to practice. Flacco returned on Saturday over a month after he informed the Ravens about his back injury. (0:23)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens' first practice since the preseason ended felt more like a reunion on offense.

Quarterback Joe Flacco, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and running back Danny Woodhead all returned from injuries Saturday, which finally put the key offensive pieces together for the first time all summer.

Flacco hasn't played in the preseason or practiced since the start of training camp because of a back injury. Perriman has been sidelined since a significant hamstring injury Aug. 1. Woodhead has sat out since injuring his hamstring in the second preseason game.

Together Again A look at the missed time by key Ravens offensive players who have since returned to practice: Player Pos. Injury Days missed Joe Flacco QB Back 36 Breshad Perriman WR Hamstring 31 Ronnie Stanley LT Undisclosed 16 Danny Woodhead RB Hamstring 14

When you add in the absence of left tackle Ronnie Stanley (who returned last week from an undisclosed injury), Baltimore was without these impact offensive players for a combined 97 days.

But Saturday, an offense that limped through the preseason was suddenly at full strength heading into the Sept. 10 opener at Cincinnati.

"What you think you see or what you’re trying to create in your mind -- what it’s going to look like -- you actually see what it looks like," coach John Harbaugh said. "Then that’s a step-by-step process, too. It’s the first day where they’ve all been together -- it’s just today. But, all the pieces have been working, independently and separately. But to plug those guys in and to see that it goes so cohesively, I think is very encouraging. I feel very encouraged about it. So now our focus can be on Cincinnati, getting our game plan organized and ready to roll, and going and playing the game. That is what we will do."

The Ravens' defense came into training camp thumping its chest, and it backed that up this summer: Baltimore's first-team defense didn't allow a point in the preseason.

The Ravens' offense, however, entered with plenty of question marks, and players and coaches continued to scratch their heads as injuries piled up. Baltimore struggled to consistently move the ball in the preseason without its starting quarterback (Flacco), an important deep threat (Perriman), its best pass-catching back (Woodhead) and top blindside protector (Stanley) for a chunk of the summer.

"It felt real good having everyone back, having everyone back in the swing of things," Perriman said. "We’re just all getting our chemistry back, but I feel like we didn’t lose too much of a step at all."

Flacco, who had never missed a training camp practice in his 10-year NFL career, called the past few weeks with his back a "weird situation." He had to fight against not doing anything physically while keeping up with the mental part of the game.

In his first full-team practice since June 15, Flacco immediately ran the first-team offense and didn't miss any reps during the media-viewing portion. He didn't hold back, zipping throws 25 yards downfield.

“He looked like Joe -- a pretty good quarterback," Woodhead said. "It’s nice to have him. We have all the faith in all of our guys, but when you have [No.] 5 out there, it’s great."