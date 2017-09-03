Jets' waiver additions include return specialist and WR with a past

The New York Jets claimed four players on waiver Sunday, two of whom could contribute immediately in key roles. A snapshot on each player:

TE Will Tye (New York Giants): You could see this coming a few days ago. Tye provides depth at a thin position that got thinner because of injuries. With Austin Seferian-Jenkins suspended for the first two games, the Jets needed an experienced tight end who could step in right away. In two seasons with the Giants, he caught 90 passes for 859 yards and four touchdowns, which makes him the most prolific pass-catching tight end on the roster.

WR Damore'ea Stringfellow (Miami Dolphins): The undrafted rookie wasn't invited to the scouting combine because of a criminal record. While attending the University of Washington in 2014, he pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of malicious mischief, stemming from an altercation that left one woman unconscious. He was sentenced to five days on a work crew, fined $693 and ordered to attend anger-management counseling. He transferred to Ole Miss, where he was arrested for disorderly conduct in 2015. In 2016, he caught 46 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns. With the Dolphins, who signed him as a free agent, he scored on a 99-yard reception in the preseason. He has good size (6-foot-2) and could take Charone Peake's roster spot, although he probably won't see playing time at first.

WR/KR Kalif Raymond (Denver Broncos): He's a 5-foot-9, 160-pound return specialist, which makes running back/returner Marcus Murphy expendable. Raymond saw minimal action last season, returning 11 punts for an 11.1 average and six kickoffs for a 22.8 average. He had a 41-yard kickoff return in the preseason.

LB Edmond Robinson (Minnesota Vikings): The former seventh-round pick can help on special teams. In two seasons with the Vikings, he played 21 game and made 12 tackles on defense.