Jaylon Smith thinking only of the Giants, not his inspirational return

FRISCO, Texas – As Sunday approaches, Jaylon Smith says he is thinking only about the New York Giants.

Not even in his quiet moments, says the Dallas Cowboys linebacker, will he think about the journey he's taken to play in his first NFL game Sunday.

The gruesome right knee injury he suffered in the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl in January 2016, which left him with torn anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments and significant nerve damage. The times when he would look at his right foot and wonder if he would ever be able to raise his toes off the ground, let alone play again. The times his right leg was contorted to add to his range of motion. The time he learned to walk again. And jog. And run. And cut.

Jaylon Smith never doubted his NFL debut would come, not even in the days after his knee injury in 2016. The Cowboys organization has helped him work his way back. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

To think about that would take his focus off what matters most to him now: stopping QB Eli Manning and the Giants.

“Because the past is a bucket of ashes,” Smith said. “For me, those things, they’ve occurred, they’ve happened, but it’s about living in the now. It’s Week 1. It’s time to prepare.”

Smith never doubted this day would come. He put his faith in God. Many doubted this day would come, either those in the medical profession or on other teams. The injury was so bad a number of teams took him off their draft board.

The Cowboys took Smith in the second round of the 2016 draft, pick No. 34 overall. It was a gamble few general managers would have taken, but when the owner serves as the GM, as Jerry Jones does, it makes it more palatable. It didn’t hurt that Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team physician, performed Smith’s delicate surgery.

“Father figure,” Smith said of Dr. Cooper. “Someone I entrusted in my darkest moment. It’s a threat to all players, getting hurt. And me experiencing that, being able to trust someone to get the job done, it’s definitely a great feeling … very, very thankful for Dr. Cooper.”

Once the Cowboys drafted Smith, he was turned over to associate athletic trainer and director of rehabilitation Britt Brown. Brown has been with the Cowboys for the past 21 years, and players swear by him. He is demanding but caring.

Some in the organization joke that Brown is Smith’s stepfather.

“Britt is, man, I thank him the most because from day one, he’s been there,” Smith said. “He’s held my hand. He’s seen me when everything was down. I couldn’t run, I couldn’t sprint. He was there. Even now, he’s there. He’s the one who tapes me before practices and the games. He comes in the weight room and watches me work. He just means so much not only me but to this team. Britt Brown, he’s an amazing person.”

Smith’s return has been inspirational to teammates and coaches.

“It’s amazing. It’s beyond words,” defensive end Tyrone Crawford said. “The guy is a worker. Just pushing himself to the lengths he didn’t think he could go. He’s proven himself and proven to himself that he can get out there and play ball.”

In the spring, that was a major question. During organized team activities and minicamp, Smith was not allowed to practice for three straight days as he built up his strength. In training camp, he missed five practices and played in 27 snaps in two preseason games.

Linebackers coach Matt Eberflus said he has learned more about the inner workings of nerve regeneration and the healing time of torn ligaments to better understand where Smith is in his return. He said he has seen improvement in each step from the spring to the summer.

“Now you’re starting to see him, the guy that we saw [at Notre Dame],” Eberflus said. “For him, for me, and for all of us, it has always been about football. We’ve always kept an open mind in the whole process, how he progresses and where he is and what he needs to do. But it’s been about getting better at football, reading keys, getting your alignment and playing fast. That’s what it’s always going to be about. The side note to this is it’s a tremendous accomplishment, what he’s done to this point to get himself ready to play in this game.”

Smith might do more than just play. He might start. Starting middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee on Aug. 26 against the Oakland Raiders and could miss at least the first five games of the season. The Cowboys plan to use Smith and veteran Justin Durant in different roles.

The Giants are more of a pass-oriented team, which could mean Durant plays more, but Smith said he does not feel limited in any way.

“I’m ready to play,” he said. “Ready to play, whatever the plan is. I’m looking forward to it. I’m ready.”

As he stood in front of his locker Tuesday, he was asked about the expectations he has for himself.

“Greatness,” he said, as the word hung in the air for a few seconds before he was asked another question.

After what he has been through, would you doubt him?