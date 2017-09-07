Chiefs' mission in New England is very difficult but not impossible

Darren Woodson and Dianna Russini discuss what the Chiefs have to do to beat the Patriots. (1:21)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Kansas City Chiefs face perhaps their most difficult challenge in their time under coach Andy Reid on Thursday night against the Patriots in New England. The Patriots aren’t just the defending Super Bowl champions but they’re 55-6 in the regular season at Gillette Stadium since 2009 with Tom Brady as their starting quarterback.

Yet the Chiefs have too much going for them to think that beating the Patriots is Mission Impossible. Mission Very Difficult, certainly. But it’s not impossible.

If you’re putting together a list of qualities a visiting team might like to bring with it for a game in New England, the Chiefs have many of them. They’re well-coached. They have a veteran quarterback in Alex Smith. They usually don’t beat themselves with penalties and turnovers. They’ve been a good road team to the point where a strong argument could be made that the Chiefs in their time with Reid have been better away from Kansas City than at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs have a number of wins to be proud of in their four seasons under Reid, including one over the Patriots in 2014. More recently, the Chiefs just last season beat the Falcons in Atlanta and handed the Raiders two of their four losses.

Yet none of those wins would be like taking down the Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This is a different kind of beast, the kind that the Chiefs -- for all they’ve accomplished under Reid -- have been unable to master. They did beat Brady three years ago, but that was at Arrowhead Stadium. They’re 0-3 against Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger under Reid. They couldn’t beat Peyton Manning until the end, when he was a shadow of his former self.

So picking the Chiefs takes a leap of faith. Maybe this time they’ll get it done. History suggests otherwise.

That’s why I’m picking the Patriots, 23-17.