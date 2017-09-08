NFL rule change primer: What you need to know for 2017

SVP breaks down the volatility amongst playoff teams in the NFL and what trends to keep in mind when making predictions. (2:23)

The most significant new rule in the NFL this season is well, actually, a bit of reverse engineering. After years of absorbing ridicule and mockery for its assault on fun, the league lifted some of its restrictions on player celebrations.

A return to the TFL -- Tasteful (by our definition) Fun League -- tops our list of notable offseason rule tweaks as we head into the first weekend of games. Buckle up.

Some celebration restrictions lifted

The NFL came to its senses in May, announcing -- after months of discussions with dozens of players -- that some harmless and spontaneous celebrations would no longer be penalized. Players can now resume using the ball as a prop. (Yes, it's OK to cradle it like a baby.) They can now revel in groups. (Two Lambeau Leaps at the same time!) And they can go to the ground as part of their routines. (Hello, snow angels!)

But substantial limits remain in place. Other parts of the field, such as the goal posts or Salvation Army kettles, can not be used as props. Celebrations deemed offensive or prolonged will still be penalized. (Sorry, Twerk Nation and pretend archers.) It will be left up to officials to gauge levels of offensiveness and to know when an act has outlasted a reasonable time period. In other words, be prepared for some growing pains.

Josh Norman's faux archery demonstration will still be penalized under the relaxed celebration rules. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Centralized replay review

What it means: The final say on replay reviews and challenges now belongs to senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron and his supervisory crew, who will work from the league's New York command center. (Riveron replaced Dean Blandino shortly after NFL owners approved this procedural change.) Referees will participate in the conversation via wireless headsets and a video tablet rather than the previous sideline "hood."

In truth, this change is a formalization of an approach that had been in development since the command center was established in 2014. In practice, Blandino had often seen and evaluated the review before the referee got under the hood. The competition committee estimates that the presumed quicker review turnarounds could shave up to 1 1/2 minutes per game.

Overtime shortened to 10 minutes

Goodbye, 15-minute overtimes. We'll hardly know the difference. Really. The league (over)-reacted to an unusually high number of overtime games in 2016 that extended beyond the 10-minute mark. There were a total of six, the second-most for a single season in NFL history. Some coaches were concerned about a competitive disadvantage in games following longer overtimes. The NFL packaged the change as an improvement for player safety; there will be fewer plays to get injured on.

But if you look at a longer period of years, as we did in the spring, you can project this rule to reduce the total number of plays by about .06 percent -- a miniscule and largely insignificant figure that asserts the true (non)-impact of this rule.

Leaping

Say so long to the emerging strategy of leaping over the line of scrimmage to block extra point attempts or field goal attempts. Moving forward, it will be penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. There were three such blocks last season before teams adjusted; the new blocking schemes put the leaper in jeopardy of being flipped in the air and landing awkwardly. Players, coaches and the league all considered it a safety risk. Teams will have to find a new way to defeat special-teams blocking schemes.

Intentional fouls

Teams will now be penalized 15 yards, and the game clock will be restored, if they commit multiple fouls on the same play in an effort to manipulate the game clock. Sound obscure? It's directed at a strategy employed by the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens last season, as well as by the Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII. The 49ers, for example, committed defensive holding on every New Orleans Saints receiver they were defending on one play during a two-minute drill, leaving quarterback Drew Brees without a viable target. The 49ers gladly traded a 5-yard penalty for valuable time drained off the clock. The NFL wanted to avoid rewarding teams for breaking the rules for a larger gain.

Stronger enforcement of penalties for "very egregious" hits

The NFL's competition committee identified a handful of plays from the 2016 season that included hits so violent and so counter to existing rules that it wanted them "out of our game," according to chairman Rich McKay. Referees already were empowered to eject players who committed those acts, and they will be encouraged to use that authority. If they don't, the committee is recommending that the player be suspended for his next game even if it is a first offense.

This didn't require a specific rule change, but it will be a point of emphasis. The league believes the issue will only arise a few times per season, but we shall see. Points of emphasis usually bring heavy-handed enforcement, especially early in the season.