A step-by-step look at Tom Brady's first game at 40

New England's Tom Brady joined a select group of signal-callers Thursday night in the team's NFL opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady became the 20th quarterback to play in an NFL game after his 40th birthday.

Here’s a closer look at Brady’s first action at the milestone age:

The Patriots will unveil their fifth Super Bowl banner tonight. To fit all five banners, which were previously on the sides of the Gillette Stadium sign, the club had a large construction project to raise the Gillette Stadium sign. That Gillette sign weighs about 8,000 pounds. Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

Pre-game scene as fans have started to file in for the NFL opener between the visiting Chiefs and Patriots. Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

Tom Brady is 52-1 in his last 53 home games against AFC opponents. The last time Brady lost at home to an AFC opponent and played the entire game was Week 10 of 2006 against the Jets. John Pluym, ESPN

A win by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs would be his 13th in a season opener, which would tie Peyton Manning for the most in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN Stats and Information. John Pluym, ESPN

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is fired up as he arrives on the field for warmups, jogging not far from where commissioner Roger Goodell was standing. Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

