Steelers' plan for DeShone Kizer: 'Hit him often, hit him early'

PITTSBURGH -- Collapsing the pocket is the Steelers' plan for all rookie quarterbacks, which works about 83 percent of the time.

Success Vs. Rookie QBs, Since 2004 Team Wins Losses Pct Steelers 19 4 0.826 Broncos 7 2 0.778 Chargers 9 3 0.750 Patriots 12 5 0.706 Falcons 17 8 0.680 Dolphins 12 6 0.667 Panthers 15 8 0.652 Seahawks 11 6 0.647 Titans 11 6 0.647 Cardinals 9 5 0.643 Saints 16 9 0.640 Bears 10 6 0.625 Colts 10 6 0.625 Giants 10 6 0.625 Ravens 13 8 0.619 Jets 10 7 0.588 Bengals 15 11 0.577 Cowboys 12 9 0.571 Packers 8 6 0.571 Rams 8 6 0.571 Texans 13 10 0.565 49ers 9 7 0.563 Chiefs 5 4 0.556 Lions 9 8 0.529 Bills 9 9 0.500 Eagles 9 9 0.500 Redskins 11 12 0.478 Vikings 6 7 0.462 Raiders 5 7 0.417 Jaguars 7 11 0.389 Browns 7 13 0.350 Buccaneers 5 12 0.294

Source: ESPN Stats & Information

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer on Sunday faces a Steelers defense that's 19-4 against rookies since 2004, which leads all NFL teams. Among teams that have defended rookies at least 20 times, the Atlanta Falcons are the closest to Pittsburgh at 17-8.

The plan for Kizer is very simple, Pittsburgh defensive end Cameron Heyward said.

"Hit him often, hit him early," Heyward said. "Doesn't really work if you don't hit him. You can sell all these different things, but if you don't hit the quarterback, he'll have time to dissect the defense."

The Steelers know this well, after giving up a combined 69 points to rookies Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz last season. The Steelers see Kizer as a talented thrower who's a good fit for coach Hue Jackson's vertical passing offense. Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Keith Butler said he expects Jackson to exhaust all options in the playbook to showcase a quarterback who is "fairly accurate."

"He has a strong arm. He makes good decisions. He also makes some rookie decisions," said Steelers linebacker James Harrison about Kizer's preseason. "I figure they'll run the ball a lot to keep the pressure off him."

The Browns' Isaiah Crowell rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last season, and he will try to set the tone early.

The Steelers want to contain Crowell with hopes of speeding up Kizer's internal clock.

"Whatever they do well, try to take it away," linebacker Anthony Chickillo said. "Create confusion for [Kizer] as far as different things they are seeing. I think that's why we have the success we do. It's not comparable to college. There's a preseason speed, a regular-season speed, playoffs speed -- they are all different. This will be his first time experiencing that. Everyone goes through it. He hasn't. We'll be ready to go."

Heyward said he has seen certain rookies lose confidence the moment they get up from a hit. Crowell is banking on Kizer being unfazed.

"I think there is something different about him," Crowell said. "He is very smart with the game ... I feel he will show that on Sunday."