Cardinals' hopes in 2017 hinge on keeping Carson Palmer upright and healthy

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals' 2017 season hinges on one thing.

It’s not David Johnson's ability to rush for 1,000 yards and reach 1,000 yards receiving. It’s not John Brown staying healthy. And it’s not Larry Fitzgerald leading the league in receptions again.

It’s Carson Palmer staying healthy.

And for him to stay healthy, he needs to stay upright in the pocket. And for Palmer to stay upright in the pocket, the Cardinals’ offensive line needs to keep him protected. Last season, that was easier said than done. Palmer was sacked 40 times, the most since he was sacked 41 times in 2013.

If Arizona wants to improve on its 7-8-1 record from last season, keeping Palmer upright, clean and healthy is a must.

“We know we’re not going to go very far without that guy playing quarterback,” offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin said. “We know if he’s in there, just like in the Atlanta game, if he’s clean, the sky’s the limit.”

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer was sacked 40 times last season. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire

But it’s how the Cardinals will keep Palmer clean this year that’ll be the challenge. However, there’s not one way to do it.

The key, Goodwin said, is for the offensive line to stay as healthy as possible. Last season, Arizona played 10 different offensive linemen with nine different starting lineups.

“Hopefully we can stay cohesive, be the same five guys every week, not have the circulation we had last year because of injuries,” said Goodwin, who also coaches the offensive line.

Staying healthy and keeping the same rotation intact is just one factor to keeping Palmer clean, center A.Q. Shipley said.

“We need to get more run yards early in the downs so we don’t put ourselves in position where we’re getting exotic looks on third-and-long,” Shipley said. “I think that’s a pretty good start.

“It’s always a chess match. We got to produce early on the early downs. We did a good job of that against Seattle last year. We did a really good of just staying in that third-and-short-to-medium so that they can’t bring six (pass-rushers) and bring all the crazy pressures.”

The core of this year’s offensive line is entering its second season together. Shipley, left tackle D.J. Humphries, right tackle Jared Veldheer and left guard Mike Iupati played together for the majority of last season, albeit with Veldheer at left tackle. He was asked to make the switch to right tackle this year. Overall, Goodwin said Veldheer has looked “good,” but he believes there are days when Veldheer, who hasn’t played right tackle since his junior year of high school, gets frustrated with his new position. But it hasn’t gotten to the point where head coach Bruce Arians has felt the need to move Veldheer back.

This year’s starting right guard, Even Boehm, isn’t a stranger to his fellow linemates. He was a draft pick in 2016 but didn’t join the starting lineup until the last game of the season.

That familiarity with each other could start paying off as early as Sunday in Detroit.

“It helps, just because it doesn’t need to be as much verbal communication,” Shipley said. “A lot of times in the first year when you’re with somebody, it’s kind of like when a backer moves, you have to actually verbally say things. Now it’s kind of you’re on the same page because you’ve done it so many times.”

But protecting Palmer doesn’t only come down to the offensive line.

As injuries piled up last season on the offensive line, Arians did his part, as well, to help Palmer avoid getting hit by changing his approach as a play-caller. He changed route combinations and protections, and Arians called fewer play-action passes so Palmer didn’t have his back to the action as much. The quicker Palmer could throw, the less time he had to get hit.

And sometimes it was Palmer who needed to help himself by getting the ball out quicker or throwing the ball away. Palmer sped up his release time last season, averaging 2.18 seconds in the pocket and 2.34 seconds before a pass, according to ESPN Stats & Information. They were both the lowest rates of his career.

“He has to protect himself as much as the guys protecting him,” Arians said. “It’s not just the offensive line. It’s the running back. It’s all 11 of them seeing their hots (routes) and sights. We missed too many of those last year where we took hits or missed a sight adjustment.”

Regardless of whose fault it actually is when Palmer gets hit, the offensive line knows it’ll be blamed.

“But we’ll take the credit for all of them,” Goodwin said. “Because at the end of the day, we’re going to the be the ones that are protecting him the most.”

As with the dawn of every season, optimism runs high.

The offensive line has avoided injuries in the preseason, and they will be preparing for Detroit with the same starting five that has been working together all offseason. That leads Arians to believe the protection will be better, which means Palmer won’t be sacked as much, which means he’ll be upright more often.

“I just watched these guys practice for 35 days,” Arians said. “They all look better.”