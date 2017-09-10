NFL players who protested during the national anthem in Week 1

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the pregame protest of racial oppression and inequality in the United States last season by sitting down during the national anthem before a preseason game, then kneeling during the anthem in Week 1. Kaepernick remains a free agent, but several NFL players have continued protesting the national anthem this season, including during the preseason.

Here are the players who protested in Week 1:

Oakland Raiders: Running back Marshawn Lynch continued his practice of sitting during the national anthem, which he has done since the first preseason game. Lynch, however, has not explained why he is sitting or if he is protesting. -- Paul Gutierrez

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety Malcolm Jenkins continued his protest by raising a fist over his head prior to the Eagles’ opener at the Washington Redskins. Defensive end Chris Long kept his hand on Jenkins' back for the entire playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" as he did during the preseason. Safety Rodney McLeod put a hand on Jenkins' shoulder, as well. -- Tim McManus

Cleveland Browns: No players knelt during the anthem before Cleveland's game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Browns were joined by police officers, fire fighters, EMTs and the military as they ran onto the field. Before the anthem was played, several Browns players and coach Hue Jackson were featured in a video that spoke to the importance of unity and equality. -- Pat McManamon

Kansas City Chiefs: Cornerback Marcus Peters was seated on an equipment table behind Kansas City’s bench for most of the national anthem before Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots. Peters wore his helmet cocked back in his head. Peters protested by raising his fist during the national anthem for the Chiefs’ season opener last year. -- Adam Teicher