Officials made an error on Jeremy Lane ejection call

The Seattle Seahawks lost a cornerback and a touchdown to penalties on the same play Sunday. At first glance, both calls were highly debatable.

Referee John Parry ejected Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane for what Perry said was "throwing a punch" during a 64-yard interception return by Nazair Jones. Replays showed Lane and Packers receiver Davante Adams tangled up during the return, with Adams grabbing Lane's face mask and Lane driving his forearm into Adams' chest, but there was no evidence that Lane threw a punch.

Parry, meanwhile, called back Jones' return, which originally went for a touchdown, because of an illegal block in the back by Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril. Again, replays showed Avril lightly pushing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he chased Jones. Typically, however, you see more force involved when such penalties are called. Instead of a touchdown, the Seahawks wound up with the ball at the 50. They went three-and-out and punted.

The NFL clearly considers fighting, specifically punching, a point of emphasis. Its rule book allows for ejection after a single "flagrant" punch, and referee Ed Hochuli ejected two players during Week 3 of the preseason in a sign that the league is showing less tolerance for this kind of behavior.

Even with that focus, however, Lane didn't appear to punch anyone. Avril's illegal block? We've seen much worse go uncalled. Clearly, Parry entered the game hoping to set an early tone with two aggressive and familiar opponents. The early analysis is that it cost the Seahawks a touchdown.