Why DeShone Kizer's NFL debut was important for Browns' future

CLEVELAND – DeShone Kizer and the Cleveland Browns received the opening kickoff from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, gained one yard on first down, lost nine yards on second down, got flagged for a 5-yard false start penalty and ran a give-up 4-yard run play on third-and-23. The Steelers then blocked the punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.

It pretty much had to get better from there.

That’s more or less the Browns’ entire existence in a microcosm, right? “It can only get better from here?” You could print up orange-and-brown T-shirts with that slogan on them and an army of resigned Browns fans would self-deprecatingly buy and wear them. This is a team that went 1-15 last season, hasn’t made the playoffs since 2002, and hasn't had a winning season since 2007. The Browns haven’t won their season opener since 2005, for goodness’ sake. Think about that. These fans showed up Sunday knowing their team wasn’t going to win.

Which is why Kizer and what happened after that comically failed first offensive possession matters here. The Browns’ rookie quarterback didn’t fall apart. He actually got it together, in a frantic, rookie-quarterback kind of way. Kizer finished 20-for-30 with one touchdown pass, one rushing touchdown and one interception (more on that in a second). The Browns lost by three points -- 21-18 -- in a game some might have imagined them losing by 30. They still had a chance in the fourth quarter against a Super Bowl favorite that plays in their own division.

You don’t like moral victories? Try living in a place where real ones are this elusive, then tell me Browns fans shouldn’t be happy about what Kizer showed here Sunday.

“I like him,” Browns cornerback Jason McCourty said. “The one thing we’ve all seen that we like and respect is that he’s putting in the work. If you’re a rookie and you play some other position, you might be able to get away with slapping around, getting by on just your talent. But when you’re a rookie quarterback, you’ve got to be about the work and about being a leader from Day 1. And he has that.”

McCourty is one of only five Browns players who was born before 1990. He’s a nine-year NFL veteran on a team full of guys who were sophomores in high school nine years ago. He has some perspective, and part of that perspective comes from being Marcus Mariota’s teammate the past two years in Tennessee. McCourty got to watch a young quarterback break in as a rookie. And while Kizer’s pre-draft pedigree wasn’t Mariota’s by any stretch, McCourty likes what he sees so far.

DeShone Kizer was sacked seven times in his NFL debut, but he fared well when he had time to throw, completing 20 of 30 passes for 222 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Jason Miller/Getty Images

“With a young quarterback, sometimes you can just look and say, ‘He’s got it,'" McCourty said. “You don’t really get to see it until the games start -- a play here, a play there. We saw that with Mariota. Now that the games are starting, I’m eager to see how Kizer handles that.”

Sunday was a mixed bag, as you’d expect. Kizer took seven sacks, for example. After the game, he praised the offensive line and took full responsibility for all seven.

“I’m holding onto the ball a little too long at times,” Kizer said. “I have to make sure that, when the check-down is possible, I hit the check-down. When you have the ability as a quarterback to move with your legs and extend plays, you can become a little complacent. One of the biggest things I learned today is that when there’s an opportunity to get the ball to the running back in the check-down, you do it.”

Veteran-sounding stuff. Quarterback-sounding stuff. Kizer is tied with Jameis Winston as the third-youngest quarterback to start a season opener since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, according to ESPN Stats & Information research, and as a result things are going to look messy at times. He’ll miss throws. His timing will be off. His decisions will need improvement. But what his teammates and coaches are looking at is the way he handles things. How, when asked about the interception by Steelers rookie T.J. Watt, he held his chin up and explained, “An athletic defensive end/linebacker hybrid went up and got one on me. I’m trying to put the ball over top of him. Obviously, this is all going to be a learning process.”

It absolutely is, but Cleveland will take it if it comes with hope. Teams often like to give rookie quarterbacks long leashes for a couple of reasons. The price is right, first of all. As a second-round pick, Kizer will count no more than about $1.5 million against the Browns’ salary cap in any of the next four years. If he can play -- and please, I caution you, that’s still an "if" -- that would be one of the great bargains in the league, and allow them greater flexibility to build around him.

Coaches also look better when a rookie quarterback develops quickly under them. Winston’s big rookie season helped get coach Dirk Koetter elevated from offensive coordinator to head coach. Mariota’s early success has helped keep Mike Mularkey in place in Tennessee. Hue Jackson’s chances to last a long time as Browns coach could be tied to whether Kizer turns out to be the real deal.

But while those can all be reasons to stick with a rookie at quarterback, none of them hold water if the guy doesn’t offer some degree of hope. And Kizer, for this one day at least, kept getting off the mat against the big, bad Steelers and kept the Browns in the game. He knows his role.

“As a team, I think that our mission is to have a really good defense and an offense that complements that with a run game that obviously comes first,” Kizer said. “Now, it is on me, and it is on this offense, to make sure that we do a little bit better job of complementing our defense.”

Kizer appears to have the size, the athleticism and the arm talent to develop -- potentially -- into a good starting NFL quarterback. In the meantime, he’s going to be a rookie, with all of the messy uncertainty that brings. And that’s OK. Because these are the Browns, where things can only get better from here, and all the fans are looking for is a reason to believe those are more than words.