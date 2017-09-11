Opening loss does not dispel Hue Jackson's belief in 2017 Browns

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns came to the verge of accepting a “moral victory” after losing by three to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Head coach Hue Jackson even quipped that “we [weren’t] going to go 16-0.”

OK then.

Given that, the 21-18 loss means the Browns won’t have to face those undefeated-season questions as they continue on.

Jackson did, though, provide some very clear and tangible reasons why he feels better about the 2017 Browns, and why he feels the team can turn close losses like Sunday’s into wins.

DeShone Kizer stayed cool under pressure in his debut Sunday, completing 20 of 30 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Among his statements:

-- “I think our defense is a legit defense.”

It looked like one on Sunday, and did so without first-overall pick Myles Garrett. The Browns gave up 290 total yards and only 35 yards rushing -- 2.1 yards per carry. The defense held the Steelers to 38 percent on third down and overall played aggressively and actively. Seven of the Steelers’ points came on special teams. The Browns had no answer for Antonio Brown (182 yards receiving), but they are certainly not the first team to struggle to stop him. In this game, the defense built on the success it had in the preseason.

-- “I think there is going to be a running game as we go. Today wasn’t as good as I would like us to run the football.”

Isaiah Crowell had 33 yards on 17 carries, and the Browns averaged just 2.3 yards per carry. That was not good enough. But Jackson built the team to win by running and playing defense, and he believes a rebuilt offensive line can help Crowell be successful. Though there were reasons for not running more Sunday -- such as falling behind -- Jackson needs to commit to the run and stick with it if he truly wants to rely on it. At times it seems like Jackson just can't resist throwing the ball down the field. He has a running back he can win with; he just needs to commit to it.

-- “I think we have the ability to throw the ball with this quarterback. I think he can also make some plays in a lot of different ways. We just have to keep growing on our side of the ball.”

DeShone Kizer will need more help, and he'll need to not take seven sacks. But his debut was given positive marks, as he did little to dispel belief that he can become a good quarterback. He needs to learn from his negative plays on Sunday, but he’s accountable and competitive and seems determined to grow, just as Jackson is determined to help him grow, saying the two are “joined at the hip.”

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

-- “We just lost to [a team] everybody has favored in the division, 21-18. We are going to have some games like that. We have to find a way to score more points, and we have to find a way to stop teams better and be better on special teams, but I feel good about today.”

That is where Jackson pushed the envelope of the “moral victory,” feeling good about only losing by three. But his point was right. In many years past, a blocked punt for a touchdown on the opening drive would have turned quickly from 7-0 to 27-0. And in many years past, the Steelers pulling ahead 21-10 in the second half would have led to a 31-10 final. Neither happened, which is a tangible improvement.

Jackson concluded his statement this way:

“It is not a moral victory -- I’m not saying that -- but I watched our football team fight and play. There is grit, there is toughness, and there are things that we have talked about that I have seen and that I needed to see as a head coach from the beginning, and it has shown itself. Now, we just have to take it to another level.”

Up next: The Ravens, who shut out Cincinnati on Sunday.