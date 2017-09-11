Best rookie performances of Week 1: T.J. Watt, Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette star

Here’s a closer look at how some of the top rookies fared in Week 1:

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt

Round: 1

Week 1 statistics: 17 carries, 148 yards, TD; five receptions, 98 yards, 2 TDs

Analysis: Hunt didn’t reveal against the Patriots anything he didn’t show to the Chiefs in training camp. That’s why they elevated him to become the featured back after losing Spencer Ware to injury. Hunt can handle all facets of a running back’s duties but was most impressive as a receiver. He demonstrated at camp the ability to beat coverage down the field and make the tough catch, and that’s what he did on his 78-yard TD catch against the Patriots. His opening-carry fumble is a concern, though Hunt wasn’t much of a fumbler in college. -- Adam Teicher

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette

Round: 1

Statistics: 26 carries, 100 yards, TD; three receptions, 24 yards

Analysis: Fournette didn’t have any breakaway runs -- his longest was 17 yards -- but he made the most of the openings in front of him. He also managed to squeeze through some smaller openings and eluded some potential tacklers near the line of scrimmage. Those who thought Fournette is just a lower-the-shoulder runner must have been surprised by his nimble feet and some of the jump cuts he used to turn what looked like no gain into positive yardage. The Jaguars used him more heavily in the first half (17 carries and three catches). -- Michael DiRocco

Christian McCaffrey was as advertised in his regular-season debut. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Round: 1

Statistics: 13 rushes, 47 yards; five catches, 38 yards; three punt returns, 7 yards

Analysis: He doesn’t literally have his own playbook, but it certainly looked like it on Sunday. You could probably count on one hand the number of offensive plays for which the former Stanford star wasn’t on the field before this one got out of control (20-0) in the third quarter. He was everywhere, as expected, lining up in the backfield with Jonathan Stewart, alone in the I-formation, at fullback, in the slot and out wide. At times, he was used as a decoy going in motion. The play that stood out was a 16-yard gain on a simple swing pass on third-and-15 in the first half. That simply wasn’t part of the offense’s repertoire a year ago. The more the defense paid attention to McCaffrey, the more it opened up the field for the offense. McCaffrey could have made a bigger impact had a couple returns -- one for 21 yards -- not been called back. He did have a fumble in the second half, but that was about the only thing he did wrong. -- David Newton

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Round: 1

Statistics: 12-of-23, 102 yards, TD, INT; two carries, 16 yards

Analysis: He was thrown into the fire against the Jaguars on Sunday, replacing Tom Savage to start the second half. He impressed on his first drive, leading the Texans down the field for the first time on a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his first NFL touchdown pass: a 4-yard pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Watson slowed down after that -- with a fumble on a strip-sack in the third quarter and an interception in the red zone on fourth down -- but still showed off his mobility against a Jaguars front seven that had success all game. -- Sarah Barshop

Tennessee Titans WR Corey Davis

Round: 1

Statistics: Six receptions, 69 yards

Analysis: He was supposed to be a limited participant in his NFL debut after missing the entire preseason with a hamstring injury, but nothing looked limited about Davis on Sunday. He was targeted 10 times despite playing behind Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker as a rotational receiver. Davis’ first grab was a difficult diving completion off a back-shoulder fade down the right sideline that showed his hands and jump-ball skills. Davis isn’t 100 percent yet but looks to quickly become one of top weapons in the Titans’ passing attack. -- Cameron Wolfe

Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt

Round: 1

Statistics: Seven tackles, two sacks, INT

Analysis: The T.J. Watt explosion is in full swing. The starting pass-rusher recorded two sacks and nearly a third and dropped into coverage for a high-flying interception that he returned 17 yards. The last Steeler with two sacks and a pick was LaMarr Woodley in 2010. Watt impressed all preseason, to the point that starting LB James Harrison wasn’t really a consideration. Whether he can beat high-level offensive tackles consistently must be proven, but Watt is rarely in the wrong spots, and his technique is impressive. -- Jeremy Fowler

Cleveland Browns S Jabrill Peppers

Round: 1

Statistics: Four tackles, punt return for 14 yards

Analysis: Peppers did not have a sit-up-and-take-notice, highlight film kind of game, but he also did nothing to dissuade any belief that he can be a good player. The Browns had him playing extremely deep -- usually 20-to-25 yards off the ball. That clearly was to protect against the Steelers’ big-play pass offense. Peppers was aggressive on his punt return and noticeably angry when another punt sailed out of bounds and he could not return it. Gregg Williams talked about Peppers’ instincts on Friday, saying that they stand out. Peppers has looked like a natural from the day he started practice. -- Pat McManamon

Haason Reddick had six solo tackles in his NFL debut. Leon Halip/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals LB Haason Reddick

Round: 1

Statistics: Eight tackles (six solo)

Analysis: Reddick showed his quickness and speed -- especially sideline-to-sideline -- throughout the game and particularly on a second-quarter play on which he brought down Detroit running back Theo Riddick for a 1-yard loss. Reddick’s first career sack narrowly escaped him in the second quarter. He had Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford by the back of his jersey but couldn’t drag him down. -- Josh Weinfuss

Cleveland Browns QB DeShone Kizer

Round: 2

Statistics: 20-of-30, 222 yards, TD, INT

Analysis: The Browns' rookie quarterback earned generally positive reviews after his rookie debut. Kizer didn't win, but he played with poise and seemed in control throughout the game. The positives: Kizer guided two touchdown drives and had another for a field goal. He was 14-of-16 throwing for 10 yards or less, with a touchdown, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He had a nice throw downfield to Ricardo Louis for 29 yards. The negatives: Kizer was sacked seven times, which is way too many. On the majority, it seemed they happened because he held the ball too long. Kizer and coach Hue Jackson admit that he can’t take that many hits in a game. He also had a bad interception on a poor throw, and he missed a chance for a big play in the first half when he threw wide of Kasen Williams, who was open down the sideline. On passes longer than 10 yards, Kizer was 6-of-14, though one incompletion was a bad drop by Kenny Britt. -- Pat McManamon

Cincinnati RB Joe Mixon

Round: 2

Statistics: Eight carries, 9 yards, three receptions, 15 yards

Analysis: Mixon got into the game on the second offensive series as part of a three-man rotation with Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard. His first series was impressive after he caught a pass for nine yards and followed that up with an eight-yard run. However, Mixon did not see another carry until the Bengals were down by 20 points in the fourth quarter. His final two carries, both of which occurred on the final two plays of the game, went for a loss of nine yards. He had some impressive plays, but ultimately that was overshadowed by the Bengals’ dismal performance on offense. – Katherine Terrell

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Round: 3

Statistics: Four catches, 76 yards, 19.0 avg., TD

Analysis: A much-hyped third-round pick out of Eastern Washington, Kupp led the Rams in receiving, with a touchdown. He also dropped a throw while wide open across the middle of the field on a play that could’ve resulted in a long touchdown. He is the Rams’ starting slot receiver and should continue to get plenty of targets. -- Alden Gonzalez

Detroit WR Kenny Golladay

Round: 3

Statistics: Four receptions, 69 yards, 17.3 avg., 2 TDs

Analysis: He had a rough first half, but Golladay was a game-changer late for the Lions, as he had the go-ahead and game-clinching scores. He showed why Detroit found a gem in the middle rounds of the draft, displaying his catch radius on a 10-yard fade for a touchdown that quarterback Matthew Stafford said was a play he checked to. On his second touchdown, Golladay outran Arizona’s defensive backs and made a diving 45-yard catch at the goal line. As Golden Tate put it, Golladay “is a boss. Kenny did what he’s been doing all camp.” -- Michael Rothstein

Chicago RB Tarik Cohen

Round: 4

Statistics: Five carries, 66 yards, TD; eight receptions, 47 yards, TD; three punt returns, 45 yards

Analysis: The Bears lined him up all over the field and tried to get Cohen the ball in space. The 5-foot-6 all-purpose back showed great field vision and change of direction, burning the Falcons' defense for 46 yards on one run when he reversed field on a handoff. To his credit, Cohen took a ton of punishment over the middle but bounced right back up after every big hit. “He’s a baller,” Bears tight end Zach Miller said of Cohen. “Ain’t no denying the fact that the kid is special.” Cohen did drop a potential touchdown pass from Mike Glennon, but overall he showed excellent hands, catching eight of the 12 balls thrown his way. -- Jeff Dickerson