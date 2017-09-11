Colts' issues run deeper than just getting Andrew Luck back

Colts coach Chuck Pagano accidentally credits the 49ers instead of the Rams in his postgame news conference. Pagano also doesn't make excuses for his team's poor play in a 37-point loss. (0:34)

LOS ANGELES -- This isn’t a situation where Sunday’s 37-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams can be strictly placed on the shoulders of Scott Tolzien, or where things will be fine once Andrew Luck returns for the Indianapolis Colts. There are definitely issues at quarterback. But the Colts’ problems -- and there are quite a few -- go beyond just who will start for them at quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

“Obviously we were dominated in this football game in all three phases, out-coached in this football game,” coach Chuck Pagano said. “It’s my responsibility. It falls on me. I didn’t do a good enough job getting this team ready.”

The Colts talked afterward about it being a onetime issue, but it’s easy to see how it could potentially snowball after what happened at the Los Angeles Coliseum. If anything, what Sunday proved is that the Colts have a flawed roster that is going to take general manager Chris Ballard time to improve. It also put into perspective why there are 26 new players on the roster and why Ballard is always tinkering with ways to try to improve it.

Sunday marked the seventh time, including twice by the Rams, that the Colts have been beaten by at least 30 points since Pagano became coach in 2012. It was probably fitting that Pagano referred to the Rams by the wrong name afterward.

“We got our asses kicked,” he said. “Credit 49ers and coach [Sean] McVay. One thing does not define a season, unless you allow it.”

It's pretty easy to get your "asses kicked" when you do nothing but hurt yourself throughout the game. Tolzien had two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns and nearly a third interception to seal his benching in the fourth quarter. He and Jacoby Brissett combined for only 11 completions.

The defense, which was reshaped in the offseason but was missing cornerback Vontae Davis, allowed Rams quarterback Jared Goff to sit back in the pocket and pick it apart for 306 yards. The offensive line, well, it looked like the offensive line from previous seasons as the group allowed four sacks. The Colts also allowed a safety and receiver T.Y. Hilton fumbled while trying to stretch for extra yards. The offense was 0-for-10 on third down. Even ageless kicker Adam Vinatieri had a bad game. He missed a 38-yard field goal and an extra point.

"All losses are tough, but obviously blowouts is not the way to start the season," safety Darius Butler said. "You put in all that work in the offseason and for that to happen, that's even worse. We put ourselves in the tough position by making a lot of mistakes. We'll watch the film and learn from it and move forward."

Pagano wasn’t immune from his team's blunders. He hurt his team by not reviewing a play on which it appeared rookie running back Marlon Mack crossed the goal line after a 25-yard catch and run. Rather than wait for the replay, the Colts outsmarted themselves by hurrying to the line of scrimmage and getting off a quick play. They were stuffed on the first two plays and then Tolzien threw an incompletion, forcing them to settle for a field goal.

“Squarely on the head coach,” Pagano said. “Should have waited. Let them look at [the replay]. Let us look at that thing. Hindsight is 20/20, obviously, but that’s on me. We tried to rush the ball, catch them off guard. It was a bad call on the head football coach. I take ownership on that.”

It’s hard for very good teams to win when making those kinds of mistakes; it’s impossible for below-average teams.

The Colts have a week to try to fix their quarterback situation and their other problems to avoid starting the season 0-2 for the fourth straight season.

“We have the right guys,” Pagano said. “We have the right character in that locker room. I’m not going to make any excuses. We’re not going to make any excuses as a football team. That we don’t have this or we don’t have that. We’re missing this guy, we’re missing that guy. That’s a bunch of bull crap. There’s not one guy in that locker room that will slide down that pole. I’m not going to slide down that pole. We got our asses kicked, period.”