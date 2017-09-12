Odell Beckham Jr. remains day-to-day with ankle injury

The Odell Beckham Jr. watch has restarted. The New York Giants wide receiver remains day-to-day with a high ankle sprain, according to coach Ben McAdoo.

McAdoo also said starting right tackle Bobby Hart was dealing with an ankle injury.

Beckham missed Sunday’s 19-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He wasn’t ready 20 days after taking an ugly hit in the preseason against the Cleveland Browns, and has another eight days to prepare for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Detroit Lions.

With star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the sidelines, the Giants recorded just two first-half first downs in Sunday night's loss to the Cowboys. AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Even though Beckham did a light warm-up before Sunday’s opener in Texas, the belief is that he wasn’t really close to playing. His teammates knew throughout the week it was highly unlikely. He didn’t participate in practice this past Wednesday or Thursday.

McAdoo said the light pregame workout was a step in the right direction. Beckham was running and cutting. He even ran some routes, although not at full speed. He also didn't try to do much jumping.

“He was out there working out in pregame, that’s all I have for you,” McAdoo said.

The Giants' players were off Monday and Tuesday, but Beckham continues to try to get healthy. He’s been putting in 10-plus-hour days rehabbing, getting laser treatment and chiropractic work, according to NBC’s game broadcast. He even worked with his personal physical therapist in New Jersey at times since the injury to expedite the healing process.

The Giants' offense missed its top playmaker against the Cowboys. They failed to score a touchdown and had 33 passing yards and just two first downs in the first half.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl player, has averaged 95.9 receiving yards per game in his first three professional seasons.

It’s not a slam dunk that he’ll return Monday night against the Lions. Beckham and the Giants are going to make sure he’s close to 100 percent before taking the field. He still has a ways to go.

The extra day this week should come in handy. The Giants don’t take the field for a full practice until Thursday.

Hart’s status also remains uncertain.

“It’s still early, it’s still early,” McAdoo said when asked whether he had any concern about his young tackle’s availability this week.

Hart was hobbled early in the contest. He was seen limping off the field in the first half when the Giants were set to punt on one possession. He was flexing and hopping on the ankle to keep the ankle loose at other points in the first half.

It is believed he underwent an X-ray after the game. McAdoo would only say "he has an ankle" during his Monday teleconference.