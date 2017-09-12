Sam Bradford teases us once again -- and someone is going to pay him (again)

MINNEAPOLIS -- This is how it happens. This is how we all get sucked in. We see Sam Bradford chucking the ball all over the field, employing that precision arm to hit open receivers in stride from a clean pocket. We check the bio: only 29 years old. This can happen, we think. It can still happen.

On a relative scale, Bradford played out of his mind Monday night in the Minnesota Vikings' 29-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Never in six previous seasons had he produced a better single-game passer rating (143.0). Only once has he completed as many downfield passes.

Ridicule the Saints' defense all you want, and it most certainly merits some derision. But as Vikings receiver Jarius Wright said after Bradford completed 27 of 32 passes for 346 yards: "Sam missed on what, only [five] throws? This was an NFL game. That's hard to do on air."

And so the circuit begins again. How many times has Bradford tantalized us with games that suggest, yes, he can be a franchise quarterback for the next decade? And as he begins the final year of his contract, is there any doubt that someone -- perhaps the Vikings, maybe someone else -- will pay him $20 million annually by next season because of what he can do when the rest of the team does its part? Take a quick look around and see some of the quarterbacks who started elsewhere in Week 1. The alternatives in the NFL can be far, far worse than Sam Bradford. Hello, Tom Savage and Blake Bortles and Mike Glennon and Brian Hoyer.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who welcomed Bradford in 2016 as an emergency replacement for the injured Teddy Bridgewater, laughed when asked about Monday night's performance.

"Well," he said, "I hope he has them for 16 weeks."

Indeed, for every time Bradford has teased us, he also has reminded us of his limitations. After two ACL repairs, he won't escape often from an advancing pass rush. His first season in Minnesota was corrupted by an offensive line that left him flooded with free runners and skittishly dumping the ball in historic fashion.

He completed an NFL-record 71.6 percent of his passes, but while averaging 6.2 air yards per pass -- third worst in the NFL. On Monday night, however, Bradford completed eight passes that traveled at least 15 yards in the air, tying a career high. It was the most such throws for any Vikings quarterback in eight years, dating back to Brett Favre's magical 2009 season.

Sam Bradford finished Monday's win over the Saints on 27 of 32 passing, with 346 yards and three touchdowns. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Once Bradford realized late in the second quarter that the Saints planned to cover his receivers with man schemes, and after he understood that his line could hold off the Saints' modest pass rush, Bradford went on the attack. He found receiver Adam Thielen running away from a linebacker across the middle for 35 yards. Then he threaded a 21-yard pass into Wright's gut. He then shifted into a no-huddle and found Stefon Diggs open in the corner of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown.

In all, those eight completions of 15-plus yards accounted for 219 of his total passing yards and two of his touchdowns.

"It was all Sam," Diggs said. "Samuel. Sam Bradford. He was just slinging it."

To be clear, this was a Saints defense that now has given up at least 300 passing yards and three aerial touchdowns in eight games since the start of the 2015 season. No other team has had more than four such games during that span, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. And last season, opposing quarterbacks had a 60.4 Total QBR against the Saints' defense, the third-highest mark in the league.

So Bradford wasn't exactly facing the 1985 Chicago Bears on Monday night. But that's not exactly the point, is it? There always will be NFL opponents that Bradford can eat up, assuming he gets the kind of protection he did on Monday night.

"They really kept me clean," Bradford said of the Vikings' offensive line. "They gave me plenty of time to really sit back there and evaluate things and find the open receiver."

It sounds simple, but it can happen. You keep Sam Bradford clean, and he'll hit the open man. That in itself makes him a better alternative than half of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL. So it goes.