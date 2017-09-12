Le'Veon Bell clocks in at Dairy Queen, makes Dilly Bars on Steelers off day

The Steelers star running back exchanges his football pads for a Dairy Queen uniform and dishes out some ice cream Tuesday. (1:00)

PITTSBURGH -- Le'Veon Bell eyes a big Week 2 after a career-low 47 total yards in Cleveland, but first he worked a shift on his second job.

Dairy Queen hired Bell for a promotional day after the Pittsburgh Steelers running back playfully applied for a DQ job over social media on Aug. 31 -- four days before signing his $12 million franchise tender.

"I was jobless at the time," Bell joked Tuesday from the Dairy Queen in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, wearing a DQ hat, jersey and name tag.

Le'Veon Bell and his mom, Lisa (and a Dilly Bar), in front of the drive-thru at the New Kensington Dairy Queen. Jeremy Fowler/ESPN

Dairy Queen put Bell through their own frozen combine, showing him the ropes on dipped cones, Dilly Bars and Blizzards. Bell whipped up his go-to concoction of cookie dough and Reese's Cups, and he even served a few customers -- one wanted an autograph instead of ice cream.

"Dessert for lunch," said a smiling Bell, biting into a butterscotch cone alongside his mother, Lisa, after they conquered a station.

One customer said from the ordering line, "That's your new touchdown dance, the dip."

"Real talk," Bell responded.

Upon arrival, Bell noticed the words "Le'Veon -- Born winner" on the kitchen's dry-erase board, a nod to his new rap song.

"It feels amazing [to be here]," Bell said. "Those guys are hard workers. Just like playing football, you need a good team with you -- hardworking, quality guys who will make your job easier."

Bell said he's careful not to "overdose" on Blizzards while staying in game shape but admits he's been riding a Blizzard wave lately. The signature treat has supplanted the Dilly Bar as his favorite. He doesn't eat DQ every day, but when he does, he accounts for the calories in his workouts.

"I'm definitely going to treat myself [on occasion]," Bell said. "I used to go to Dairy Queen all the time. It always brings back a little bit of memories. As kids, we always used to go get ice cream. Along with that, there was always good things that we did with the ice cream."

Asked if the appearance is a nod to the Steelers' offense freezing him out last week -- 13 total touches, less than half his usual output from a year ago -- Bell said, "Man, we're gonna see."