Khalil Mack continues to dominate the nontraditional stats page

ALAMEDA, Calif. – Khalil Mack did not dominate the traditional statistics page in the Oakland Raiders’ season-opening win at the Tennessee Titans. He had no sacks and a merely mortal three tackles.

But the reigning NFL defensive player of the year did not have to own the numbers, not when his presence was felt beyond the boxscore.

Two of those tackles went for a loss, and he also was credited with a pass defensed. And as Pro Football Focus saw it, Mack had five pressures against the pass and three stops against the run. Add it all up, and entering Monday night’s games his 93.8 PFF grade was the highest in the NFL among edge rushers.

What’s that saying that Mack, whose 26 sacks since the start of the 2015 season lead the NFL, regales his teammates with upon breaking the pregame huddle? By any means?

And then some.

“Rush and coverage,” Mack said, referring to the total team defense in Tennessee, and deferring on his own play. “Everything can work hand in hand, especially when you’re going against a running team like that. You want to stop the run and make them pay for trying to go deep.”

The Titans got off to a quick start against the Raiders, converting five of their first six third-down opportunities and embarking on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on their first possession.

That obviously was not how Mack and the defense wanted to start.

“Nah, hell nah,” Mack said. “Not close. Not close. It’s something we can get better at. Young defense, but we can’t make too many more excuses, man. It’s time to be good and do what we can to help the offense. That was the whole game plan after that first drive. Third-and-long? We’ve got to get off the field.”

Cornerback David Amerson agreed.

“First and second down, I think we did a really good job of getting them to third-and-8, third-and-10, third-and-7,” Amerson said. “We kind of dictated the game and what was going on and not letting them get the third-and-shorts, consistently. ... It was good for our defense.”

The Raiders allowed only three field goals after that initial drive, a sign for the incoming New York Jets, against whom Mack had a sack and three tackles for a loss the last time he faced them, two seasons ago.

Because as Mack said, the Raiders' defense, which entered the season with so many questions, answered a few simply by staying disciplined and on the same page.

“We’ve got to improve on the opening, but we made adjustments,” Mack said, before later referencing the New England Patriots' coach.

“Game 1, Game 1,” Mack said, “like [Bill] Belichick, we’re on to next week.”

The Jets, residing in the AFC East with the Patriots, have no doubt heard that before.