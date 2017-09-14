Buzz on Kenny Golladay keeps growing after Week 1 breakthrough

Field Yates highlights a couple of wide receivers available in over 50 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues to help shore up your fantasy roster. (1:38)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- TJ Jones saw the crowd coming, looked over at the rookie and shook his head.

“Hey, Kenny,” Jones said. “You’re going to have to go talk in the middle of the locker room.”

The Detroit press corps standing around Kenny Golladay laughed. One game into his rookie season, Golladay has become a focal point for attention after two big touchdown catches.

There’s been a buzz around Golladay since the Lions made him their third-round pick. Consistent performances in unpadded practices caught praise. The nicknames also came quickly, with the three most common being “Kenny G,” an easy shortening of his name that turns him into the jazz saxophonist; “The Golladay Inn"; and “Babytron,” the latter coined by J.J. Zachariason as an offshoot of the “Megatron” nickname bestowed on Calvin Johnson early in his career.

Some of the nicknaming is probably premature. As good as Golladay was Sunday -- the standout fourth quarter masked the fact that Golladay caught only four of seven targets -- there is still a lot of room to grow. This, after all, is not a receiver whose path to the NFL was preordained. It was fairly unconventional.

He was a 6-foot receiver from Chicago with average speed and good hands in high school who barely got the attention of Mid-American Conference schools. Without an FBS offer, he went to FCS North Dakota for two years. He grew to 6-foot-4, and when the coaching staff at North Dakota was fired, Golladay made his own highlight tape. He gave it to his high school coach, Todd Kuska, and weeks later landed a scholarship offer from the MAC school where he once camped: Northern Illinois.

“I was really just a guy who fell under the radar,” Golladay said the day he was drafted by Detroit. “I didn’t get no offers, to be honest, out of high school. I got one offer and that was North Dakota. I just had that drive to play football, been playing all my life.

“Even though I’m from a big city like Chicago, I knew I wanted to play football so I took that path to North Dakota -- Grand Forks, North Dakota -- and I did what I had to do, pretty much.”

That, for much of his football career, has been Golladay’s process. He started playing football in the streets and parks of Chicago with other neighborhood kids and "went with it,” eventually leading to two straight 1,000-yard seasons at Northern Illinois. A 6-foot-4 player with his hands and catch radius are rare. His speed -- clocked at 4.5 seconds at the combine -- is good for a player of his height.

“He’s special,” his receivers coach at NIU, Thaddeus Ward, told ESPN earlier this year. "I don’t know if you’ve had a chance to see some of the catches he’s made. He’s special. Probably the best ball-skills kid I’ve been around, catching radius. He’s special and a lot of times after practice, he’ll catch a ball with one hand, going on the sideline. You’ve seen it before, but he does it often.

“Some of the things he’s able to do, go up over guys and reach for the ball naturally. What we had to teach him was really to play the position of receiver, although he still has some room to grow.”

Kenny Golladay's diving touchdown pass against the Cardinals has brought national attention. Steven King/Icon Sportswire

The Lions saw this before they drafted him and had it confirmed during spring practices. They saw a player oozing with potential but who still had some roughness.

There will be bad days -- days that are nothing like Sunday’s two-touchdown debut that made him one of the most talked-about first-year players in the league. But the steps he has taken so far -- impressing his teammates with how he’s approached practices and film and transitioning to the pro game -- have been noticeable.

“Just his ability to adapt to the speed of the game, the physicality of the game,” said Jones, whom he has been competing with for reps as the No. 3 receiver. “It’s a different game from college to the NFL and him being a bigger receiver, he’s going to experience DBs trying to be more physical because their way of trying to fight bigger receivers is being more physical at the line and up the field.

“We’ve all been impressed with his ability to fight through the ball, fight through defense, fight through contact, not let it deter him or change his route and just to stay confident, whether it’s a good play, bad play, indifferent. Not let that one play set your mood for practice or for the game.”

That showed in smaller doses Sunday. His first half looked like a rookie debut. But he kept working, kept looking for the smallest opportunity to create a big play. Then Matthew Stafford found him on a corner route in the end zone where he used his height to make a play, just like he had done so many times before at Northern Illinois. Stafford hit him for another touchdown as the wide receiver ran full-speed downfield past Arizona’s defensive backs and dove to make the catch and roll into the end zone -- a grab Golladay said “might have been full extension.”

“I thought I was going to get it, made a good catch on it, which I did,” Golladay said. “Didn’t think it was that far ahead.”

His received a bunch of messages on his phone after the game. Family members who attended his debut -- Golladay estimated there were 10 of them -- were “probably a little more excited than I was.” That’s just how Golladay is. He comes off as calm and understated, like a player who knows there might be much more there than he has shown.

This is a player who had to have Golden Tate track down the ball after his first career touchdown catch. He had both of his touchdown footballs by Monday, when he handed them to Detroit’s equipment staff for finishing.

He’ll take them to his apartment and, eventually, put them in a case. Based on what he’s shown so far, there might be many more to come.