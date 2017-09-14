Dolphins 'ready to rock' after opener postponed by Hurricane Irma

OXNARD, Calif. -- A stressed Jarvis Landry watched from afar on TV as the force of Hurricane Irma hit Miami.

“The concern of safety for everybody that could potentially be affected by this is of high concern,” the Miami Dolphins receiver said. “I think for us, it’s just finding safety, finding shelter and evacuation routes if need be and kind of go from there."

Landry said he’s happy his family is safe and he can focus on the task at hand: getting ready to face the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center on Sunday.

Landry had his daughter, Joy, on the team charter flight headed west to keep him company, and he thanked Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for providing that service to players’ family members who wanted to evacuate.

“Honestly, man, I spent a lot of time with my daughter, as much time as I could, lovin' on her,” Landry said. “Working out and staying in shape, keeping my conditioning up and that’s about it.”

The Dolphins began preparations for their first regular-season game with a practice here on Wednesday. Quarterback Jay Cutler said after the week off, the Dolphins are anxious to play.

Kenny Stills and the Dolphins are using the Cowboys' training-camp facilities in Oxnard, California, as home base as they prepare to open the season Sunday against the Chargers. AP Photo/Greg Beacham

“I mean, it is what it is,” Cutler said. “Luckily for us, we started Monday, so we’re kind of ready to go. I mean, if they want to do Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday ... we’re kind of open to anything. This team is young and flexible, and they’re ready to rock.”

The league postponed Miami's opener Sunday against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of Hurricane Irma. The storm shifted west and Miami was somewhat spared, as severe winds and rain resulted in power outages throughout the area but no major flooding.

Players and coaches appear, for the most part, to have avoided major property damage.

Ross, who pledged $1 million to the rebuilding efforts for the region, flew coaches, players and their families to Los Angeles on a team charter Friday.

The Dolphins are using the Dallas Cowboys' training-camp facility in Oxnard as their home base for the week.

Dolphins center Mike Pouncey said he went to Pittsburgh with his family to spend time with twin brother Maurkice Pouncey, who plays for the Steelers. Pouncey then flew to Los Angeles to meet up with his teammates Sunday.

“We pretty much knew what the plan was once they canceled the game, that we were going to be on our bye week and we were going to be out here,” Pouncey said. “So everyone knew ahead of time. It wasn’t like some plan of attack out of nowhere.

“We knew this was going to be the case, so we all prepared for it. And I’m excited to be out here.”

Pouncey said he left his dogs with friends back home.

“We watched it the whole time, but I was just praying that everybody back home that they were safe,” Pouncey said. “I didn’t know if it was going to hit us directly on, or if we were going to get the outer bands of it. Luckily it didn’t hit us directly on.”

Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said he didn't have to move his family, but said he’s still worried for people who remained in harm’s way.

“I’m definitely concerned about the community in South Florida as a whole,” Suh said. “Really the whole state, especially with a state of emergency.

“Luckily, my family doesn’t like me so they’re up in Portland, Oregon, and Detroit, up north," Suh added, laughing. "They’re safe for the most part ... we’ll figure something out.”