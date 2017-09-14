Eli Manning's pop quizzes keep Giants receivers on their toes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- If you're a New York Giants receiver sitting in the cafeteria at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, you might not be safe from quarterback Eli Manning's inquisitions. If you're in the meeting rooms or on the practice field, you could be in danger. If you're just coming out of the showers and headed to your locker, you're still susceptible.

No receiver is off limits. Manning isn't shy about pop-quizzing his wide receivers and tight ends just about anywhere in the team facility. Nowhere seems safe.

"It's Eli Manning time. It's whenever -- it's weird," wide receiver Brandon Marshall said several weeks back. "It's just real spontaneous. I mean, it's interesting. We may be talking about what type of cereal we're going to have, and he maybe just switches the subject to some type of football. … Literally, we just got out of the shower, we had towels on, and he was pretty much half-dressed, and he started giving me signals."

Therein lies the beauty of the Manning pop quizzes. He puts his receivers on the spot in uncomfortable situations, and it's by design. It reflects what they might face on the field in a pressure-packed setting.

Manning wants them to be as prepared as possible -- on the same page as their quarterback, as if they were connected by telepathy.

"Well, it's just getting them ready for what might be coming up, a play that could get called that we haven't run yet or what the defense does," Manning said. "It's a way to get a completion or touchdown and try to get their response. If they're right or wrong, we talk it through to explain why it is the look we want, so if it happens in a practice or game they're ready for it and we can be on the same page."

Marshall was a popular target this summer. He was a key offseason acquisition trying to learn the Giants offense. What he's learning -- much like what Manning learned when coach Ben McAdoo installed his offense as the coordinator in 2014 -- is that it's a process. Marshall had one catch for 10 yards in the opener.

The point of the pop quizzes is for Manning and his receivers to be on the same page, which didn't appear to be the case against the Dallas Cowboys. There were more than a few plays where Manning seemed to think his receiver would keep running and they sat down in a zone instead. Maybe this will prompt more pop quizzes this week.

Manning tests on hand signals, tries to feel out how they would handle certain defenses and sees how they would run specific routes.

"Just to get them thinking," Manning said. "Test them out a bit."

The younger players and newer players are the more common targets. This year it's Marshall, who also had FaceTime sessions with his new quarterback in an effort to quickly master the offense this spring and summer, and rookie tight end Evan Engram who find themselves answering plenty of spontaneous questions. Last year it was wide receivers Roger Lewis and Sterling Shepard.

"The basic stuff I used to get a lot," Shepard said. "Now it kind of died down."

Shepard had never experienced anything quite like the Eli pop quizzes. Marshall said that Ryan Fitzpatrick did something similar with the Jets. But Manning puts his own spin on the questions and the way he goes about the testing. It's part of that dry humor that makes him a respected and well-liked figure in the locker room.

"It's unique to him, really," Shepard said. "When you learn his personality and everything, it's not surprising. He's always joking around but he loves to stump you on a symbol or something verbal that he says."

The veterans can feel a little safer around the facility. Dwayne Harris is in his third year with the Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. is the longest-tenured Giants wide receiver in his fourth season. They get a little bit of a reprieve.

"He knows I know the offense," Harris said.

Now that the regular season has begun, Manning keeps it more serious and football-centric. The known prankster intentionally separates his fun and football. The in-season quiz questions aren't hyperbolic or silly. They're more realistic, and always about football situations.

During training camp it was football-related, but also could be a combination of fun and practicality. Manning does take some joy in being able to stump his receivers.

"Sometimes it's for real looks, and some to see how bizarre I can do signals and see if they're right or wrong," he said. "I'll do it for a group of guys and see who gets it right."

The receivers don't mind if they can stump their quarterback either.

"He's always trying to get you. But now, since I know all the signals, he'll try to think of something new, something we just put in to try to get me on that. Sometimes he gets me, sometimes I get him," Shepard said. "He's got me way more times than I got him though."

Harris insists that, as the veteran of the group, he does the best. If you ask Shepard, he rarely gets stumped anymore either. The rookies admittedly are still learning. Regardless of their level of success, the environment Manning has cultivated keeps his receivers constantly thinking and on their toes, which is the intended goal.

The receivers enjoy and appreciate the pop quizzes. They're practical and useful.

"It was good for me [as a rookie] because you get out there in the heat of battle and you have a lot going through your head. To keep going over stuff is good for you, to keep seeing it," Shepard said. "We may learn from our position coach and it may be a little different than how he's going to signal it and say it. So you want to get it straight from him. He does a great job of doing that. He's a good leader."

And between his pranks (including his patented changing-the-language-on-their-phones-to-Chinese) and pop quizzes, Manning has his receivers always prepared.

The next one could come at any time.