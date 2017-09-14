Sam Bradford comfortable in offense, as leader in second year

Steve Young admits that historically Sam Bradford's game hasn't been strong in the red zone, but in order to top the Steelers on Sunday he needs to be aggressive. (0:34)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Not only did a year’s time allow Sam Bradford to become more confident in the Minnesota Vikings offense, it made him more comfortable leading his teammates.

The mild-mannered Vikings quarterback didn’t turn into a "rah-rah" guy over the course of the offseason, though that might have appeared differently to a national TV audience that saw Bradford relish in excitement after tight end Kyle Rudolph caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Week 1.

“I didn’t realize he hit me so hard in the head after my touchdown,” Rudolph joked. “You get caught up in the moment. That’s the emotion I was talking about. It really shines through.”

Bradford is one of three offensive captains, with Rudolph and tackle Riley Reiff. It’s an honor Bradford hasn’t had since his final season on the field with the St. Louis Rams in 2013.

“That’s something I actually take a lot of pride in,” Bradford said. “To be named a captain and know that I’m one of the leaders in this locker room and on this football team, it means a lot. I think there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure to live up to that.”

Sam Bradford completed 27 of 32 passes on Monday night against the Saints. Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Last season, Bradford had to expedite the process of winning over the locker room and learning the playbook on the fly when he arrived eight days before the Vikings' season opener. The time he has spent in the last year getting to know his teammates and coaches has helped him establish deeper relationships.

“I think having been here for a year with our guys and just building those relationships, I think it makes it easier to be more vocal,” he said. “I think they’re more comfortable with me now. I’m more comfortable with them, so whether it be at practice or in a game, if I see something or feel like we need to talk about something, I’m a lot more comfortable going up to everyone and making sure it gets communicated. As opposed to last year, I was really just trying to figure out what I was doing and making sure I wasn’t messing everything up.”

But more vocal doesn’t mean he’s going to alter what’s worked for him in the past.

“More vocal is a very, very loose term with Sam,” Rudolph said. “He’s always going to be the one that leads by example. I think you’re able to see it throughout the game on Monday. He always had that fire and emotion, especially on game day. He brings a little bit more energy than maybe he did right when he got here last year because I think he’s comfortable around everyone now and we’re able to see that shine through.”

The accuracy that led Bradford to an NFL-best completion percentage in 2016 was seen in a different form in Week 1.

Last season, Bradford’s passes traveled an average of 6.37 air yards in a methodical manner, reliant about checkdowns and short passes.

A sign that he’s settling in was how he slung deep passes and moved the offense down the field quickly Monday. Twice before halftime against the Saints, Bradford and the offense strung together drives of 74 yards and 95 yards, each in less than 1 minute, 40 seconds.

Those long drives might have appeared to be a new-look offense, but this is what his teammates see him orchestrate daily in practice, what they believe will help him keep this momentum going.

“This will be a big year for Sam,” Rudolph said. “I wasn’t surprised by his performance Monday night. There’s a reason he was drafted No. 1 overall and a reason why he had the success that he had in college. He’s got a ton of playmakers on this offense to get the ball to and spread it around. When we can do that, we’re tough to defend.”