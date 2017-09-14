Signs point to Pats being without Dont'a Hightower, Danny Amendola

Steve Young isn't worried about Tom Brady who has never started a season 0-2 in his career. Young admits that he's much more concerned about Drew Brees and the Saints. (0:26)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have had two practices in preparation for Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Saints, and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) and receiver Danny Amendola (concussion/knee) haven't been on the field for either of them. While that doesn't officially rule them out, it reflects how the team is going through its preparations with the expectation they won't be available.

So let's break down how that affects the team's personnel.

Hightower factors into the mix at both off-the-line linebacker and defensive end in the "big nickel" package that projects to be a significant part of the Patriots' game plan. If he isn't on the field, the Patriots would be left with the following personnel to choose from:

So it seems to be a reasonable expectation that we will see more of Roberts and/or Harris than in the opener, when Roberts played nine defensive snaps and Harris two. For those wondering if the Patriots have left themselves short in the front seven from a personnel perspective, this game should be a better one to analyze compared to the opener, when the Patriots primarily played a dime package (5 DL/LB and 6 DBs on the field).

That is because one of the challenges against the Saints' defense is being stout enough against the run with the trio of Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara, but having enough coverage players on the back end of the defense for when Drew Brees elects to pass.

Dont'a Hightower didn't practice Thursday, decreasing the likeliness that he'll face Drew Brees and the Saints on Sunday. David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

With this in mind, the Patriots should be keeping two big-bodied defensive linemen in the game most of the time, pulling from the group comprised of Alan Branch, Malcom Brown, Vincent Valentine (if healthy) and Lawrence Guy. Undrafted defensive tackle Adam Butler could be an interior rusher in obvious passing situations.

As for Amendola's absence and his role as the No. 3 receiver/top punt returner, this is the personnel the Patriots would be choosing from to fill his void:

Wide receiver: Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett

Running backs with pass-catching expertise: James White, Rex Burkhead

Punt returner: Patrick Chung, Dorsett

This could mean that the team's two-minute package includes a second running back (also known as the "pony" grouping) instead of a third receiver. Another wrinkle is that the Patriots have to account for Dorsett's lack of experience in the system, as he was acquired in a trade Sept. 2.

When one considers the options, and also factors in how the tight end position (Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, Jacob Hollister) could be utilized more -- or the possibility of a practice-squad promotion -- it's unlikely there would be a clean, 1-for-1 exchange with someone to fill the Amendola void. It would have to come from various parts of the roster.