Inside quarterback Deshaun Watson's first NFL start

After seeing his first NFL action in Week 1, Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson gets his first professional start in prime time on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s a closer look at Watson's first NFL start:

Deshaun Watson's pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins is almost picked off and had the potential to go the other way for a touchdown. Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer

Deshaun Watson completed just two of his first five passes for 13 yards. AP Photo/Gary Landers

Through two drives, an early thought on Deshaun Watson: Of his three pass attempts (1 of 3), all of them weren't at the level of accuracy he would have liked. That lack of accuracy also showed up in the Patriots-Texans Week 2 preseason game in which Tom Savage had outplayed him. Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

Deshaun Watson and the Texans' offense don't have a first down after two series, and Houston elected not to have him throw the football on 3rd & 5. Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer

One thing the Texans are watching with DeShaun Watson tonight is the way he handles the Bengals' pressure packages. The coaches want to see how Watson adjusts the protection pre-snap and whether he can take advantage when the Bengals don't blitz. Watson is a work in progress who's starting mainly because the Texans' offensive line woes convinced them they need more mobility at QB in order to succeed right now. So the team's evaluation of him is that of a young player still developing. Important to remember. Dan Graziano, ESPN Staff Writer

Deshaun Watson's first series of the game was a three-and-out after incomplete passes on second and third down. It appeared his throw to DeAndre Hopkins was a little low, and his throw to Braxton Miller was high. Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer

Deshaun Watson is the 9th different starting QB for the Texans under Bill O'Brien (since 2014). That's tied for the most starting QBs in that time. ESPN Stats and Information

On his 22nd birthday, Deshaun Watson takes the field for his first NFL start. Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer

Deshaun Watson threw 23 passes in his NFL debut in Week 1 after replacing Tom Savage to start the second half. Watson targeted DeAndre Hopkins on 11 of those attempts. ESPN Stats & Information

Deshaun Watson is warming up before what is expected to be his first career NFL start. Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer