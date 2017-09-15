Von Miller wants sacks but can wreck an offense's day without one

Herm Edwards says time of possession is crucial to win on the road against the Broncos. (0:58)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Los Angeles Chargers can say, without hesitation, that they didn't allow Von Miller to get a sack on Monday night.

And the Denver Broncos can say Miller wrecked the Chargers' game plan anyway. In what will likely be representative of the choice offenses have to make all season, the Chargers sold out on Miller. They sent two, and even three, blockers at him on virtually every passing down in the Broncos' 24-21 victory.

"And look what happened," Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. "It was easy to see, easy."

What happened was that the Broncos' defense stopped the Chargers until the fourth quarter, when the Broncos' offense turned the ball over twice in a span of 2 minutes, 43 seconds to let L.A. back into it. Since the Chargers attended to Miller with a tight end and a running back on many passing downs, they had fewer receiving options, and the Broncos' secondary outnumbered those options and prevented any significant damage.

At the end of the third quarter, the Broncos led 24-7 and the Chargers had 114 yards of offense, with QB Philip Rivers passing for just 60. The Chargers also finished just 3-of-12 on third-down conversions, many of those passing situations when they implemented their Miller plan.

"It doesn't matter if I'm getting chipped or any of that, I've still found ways to beat all of that," Von Miller said about being the focal point of opponents' blocking schemes.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph will take those numbers over a sack for Miller, if that's the way it has to be.

"The coverage has to take over, make [the quarterback] hold the ball so Von can get there, or we knock the ball down or pick the ball off," Joseph said. "It doesn't matter, we still win. ... It doesn't matter how many sacks we got, they were 3-out-of-12 on third down. Von didn't get a sack, but we were 3-out-of-12 on third down, so who cares? It's about team football."

Now, don't get it twisted: The Broncos would love Miller to pile up the sacks, because that's why Miller is one of the most disruptive defensive players in the league. But if offenses do what the Chargers did, Miller said he's ready to mess things up in other ways.

"We've been playing great as a defense," Miller said. "When you lose a game and you get five sacks you feel like, 'Man, I lost the game,' but you still had five sacks, so it's kind of different. When you win a game and you don't get any sacks, I still have that same impression on myself. 'Man, we won, we played great as a defense. I played great but I didn't get sacks.' That's what I'm about. ... I'm on it. The sacks are going to come, and whatever opportunity I get to make those plays, I'm going to make them happen."

The Dallas Cowboys' offense will present a different sort of challenge Sunday. The Cowboys have three first-team All-Pros on the offensive line: left tackle Tyron Smith, right guard Zack Martin and center Travis Frederick.

The Cowboys also set the tempo with running back Ezekiel Elliott, and run well enough that they consistently limit their pass-first situations on second and third down, which also happen to be the situations pass-rushers look forward to.

In Dallas' season-opening victory over the New York Giants, the Cowboys were in third-and-4 or shorter on eight of the 15 third-down plays on which they attempted a first down. On a 16th third-down play -- a third-and-1 -- they kicked a field goal to end the first half.

On two of their five scoring drives on the night -- a touchdown drive and the field goal drive, each in the second quarter -- the Cowboys weren't even forced to run a third-down play.

"When you watch the tape, they're in so many third-and-shorts it's hard to pressure them because the ball's out so quick," Joseph said. "That's probably the reason no one has pressured them a lot, because they’re in so many third-and-2-to-4s. And that comes from having a solid run game."

It means that how the Broncos' defense handles its business on first and second downs against the Cowboys' run game, particularly against Elliott, will have a lot to say about whether Miller gets a chance to turn up the heat on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

"It doesn't matter if I'm getting chipped or any of that, I've still found ways to beat all of that," Miller said. "All it takes is one play. I've said before ... you just have to be consistent, keep going and keep going. ... I'm just one play away and I just have to keep playing for those plays."