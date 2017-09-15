After quiet opener, Rob Gronkowski on his health: 'I feel like any other year'

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski says the team's loss to the Chiefs will linger until New England's next game. (0:24)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was held to just two catches for 33 yards in a season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it didn’t take long for the question to be asked.

More than a week later, the question still lingers.

Was it just me or did Gronk look really slow in the game? Hoping I'm wrong, but he didn't seem healthy. — Rob (@robkoskela) September 14, 2017

With this in mind, Gronkowski was asked about his physical health as he continues his comeback from back surgery that cut short his 2016 season after just eight games.

His response: All systems are responding the way he wants them to.

“I feel like any other year,” Gronkowski said late Thursday afternoon. “I’m not going to lie, you probably see it out at camp, there are some days when you’re struggling out there. Then there are some days when you feel like you’re the fastest guy on the field and you’re moving the best.

“You want to find a rhythm, a routine throughout the season. I’m glad we have a regular week this week coming into the game [Sunday against the Saints]. It’s kind of like the season routine -- you know what you have coming up. Just being in a routine is huge and that’s what you have to maintain in order to sustain your max performance every week.”

Part of Gronkowski’s low statistical production against the Chiefs was due to solid coverage from safety Eric Berry and others down the field. They were physical with him. There also were a couple of plays in which Gronkowski could have been fouled, but he didn’t get the calls.

Then there was his diving, would-be touchdown catch in the end zone that was overturned on replay. It was clear the impact he made with the ground affected him after the play, as his spike didn't have its usual velocity.

“Just got the wind knocked out of you. When you get hit in the stomach, for like 30 seconds to a minute, you feel like you can’t move or you’re helpless. That’s all, nothing serious,” he explained.

As for how he described his health, the 28-year-old added, “I’m feeling fine. Just like any other game. You get the bumps and bruises and everything, but I’m feeling fine and just been working hard at practice this week, focused in doing what we have to do to prepare so we’re ready for Sunday.”