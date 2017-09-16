Redskins hope Jordan Reed's improved timing boosts offense

ASHBURN, Virginia -- Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is getting his timing back. That, of course, is what the Redskins want and need to hear.

Earlier this week, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he felt Reed was a little too quick in and out of his cuts. Reed agreed. He missed most of training camp while recovering from a sprained toe that he said also had been fractured. And that came on top of missing the voluntary offseason workouts in the spring, though he attended the two mandatory minicamp sessions in June.

“I feel more comfortable, man,” Reed said. “I missed all offseason, and obviously, I was going to be rusty.”

Reed pointed to one play in the opening 30-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles as an example of bad timing. On a second-and-6 in the red zone, Reed ran a crossing pattern and was open. But quarterback Kirk Cousins missed him high and to the inside. Cousins, though, hit his drop step, and Reed already had come out of his break. Reed felt he had done so too soon.

“I rushed the route,” Reed said. “I was too quick to show it; that’s why the ball was behind me, because I was so quick. That play was definitely there if I took my time and had been in rhythm; the play would have had a better outcome.”

Reed still caught five passes for 36 yards and was targeted eight times. For the Redskins to win, they’ll obviously need more production. Last week at times, the Eagles ran two defenders at Reed, and that should free another receiver. Reed expects the Los Angeles Rams -- coached by his former position coach, Sean McVay -- to do the same on Sunday.

But he’s inching closer and closer to the guy who caught a combined 153 passes over the past two seasons.

“Jordan has had a couple of really good weeks, and I think he is in a good spot physically and mentally,” Gruden said. “He was just a little giddy on a couple plays, but he played well. But he has just continued to work and get better.”

Swearinger/Everett combo: The lesson involved trust, which is what D.J. Swearinger wants fellow safety Deshazor Everett to have in him. Swearinger knows a young safety such as Everett has to endure certain situations in order to improve. And that’s what he hopes happens after last week.

During the Redskins-Eagles game, Swearinger told Everett before one third-down play that tight end Zach Ertz would try to beat him outside. What happened? Everett, with help inside and having outside leverage, got beat to the outside. After the play, Swearinger reminded him of how he must play the route.

It was Everett’s first start; mistakes were going to occur, as they did for those with a lot more experience. But it’s why Swearinger can be of help: He talks constantly with Everett. And on Thursday, the two of them stayed after practice to work on various concepts they’ll see Sunday.

“Tight ends, we’re going to be guarding tight ends a lot,” Swearinger said. “Trying to simulate things we’ll get on Sunday.

"I usually stay after when I feel I need some work. I recommend the young guys come with me.”

Swearinger just turned 26, but he comes across as older. He has seen a lot in his first five years. And he’ll talk often with Everett, an eager learner. Swearinger impresses upon the young players to “stack days” together in practice. They can’t have one good day followed by a mediocre outing.

“You don’t get better that way, especially in the NFL. Little things like that, going out after practice, making sure I sharpen my sword,” Swearinger said, “and get the young guys. That’s something that can help in the long run.”

Mixed signals: Yes, the Redskins realize that McVay knows what they want to do and that he knows their signals. They’re prepared to change them, if necessary, just like last week versus the Eagles, who had signed former Redskins quarterback Nate Sudfeld the previous week.

At one point, the Redskins could tell the Eagles had picked up their signals -- by changing to a different blitz (that was successful) based on what Cousins said at the line. They’ll have to make sure the Rams aren’t on their cadence too, which would give a good front seven a quicker jump off the ball.

Improving the rush: The Redskins want to improve their pass rush, though it was effective at times in the opener. The real problem was Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz's ability to avoid the rush. But if the Redskins need more help, they can get it from linebacker Junior Galette. Gruden said he wants to get Galette more snaps on Sunday.

“We have to increase his role somehow,” Gruden said.

If that happens, the Redskins at some point, can return to a tactic they used a year ago, with three outside linebackers and one defensive lineman in some third-and-long situations. A couple of times in 2016, they used linebacker Preston Smith over the center in that package. With Galette, it provides the Redskins a chance to have three distinct pass-rushers on the field and throw a lot of speed at the defense (helped by inside linebacker Zach Brown). They can only use this package in obvious pass situations, or they would be hurt on the ground; but it can eventually be an effective weapon.

Donald’s return: The Redskins know exactly what they’ll be getting when defensive lineman Aaron Donald plays his first game this season for the Rams. They anticipate him playing multiple spots along the front.

“He has great feet, great quickness,” Redskins center Spencer Long said. “Every move in his toolbox you have to prepare for. He has very good awareness to where ... he’s able to switch directions and throw someone off balance. He has a high motor.”