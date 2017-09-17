NFL players who protested during the national anthem in Week 2

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the pregame protest of racial oppression and inequality in the United States last season by sitting down during the national anthem before a preseason game, and then kneeling during the anthem in Week 1 and throughout the season. Kaepernick remains a free agent, but several NFL players have continued protesting the national anthem this season, including during the preseason.

More protests: Preseason | Week 1

Here are the players who protested in Week 2 (most recent updates first):

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety Malcolm Jenkins continued his protest by raising a fist over his head prior to the Eagles’ game at the Kansas City Chiefs. He has been demonstrating since Week 2 of last season. Defensive end Chris Long kept his hand on Jenkins' back for the entire playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," as he did during the preseason in a show of support. Safety Rodney McLeod put a hand on Jenkins' shoulder as well. -- Tim McManus

Kansas City Chiefs: Cornerback Marcus Peters sat on the bench during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Peters sat on an equipment table behind Kansas City’s bench before last week’s game against the Patriots in New England, and he raised a fist during the national anthem for the Chiefs’ season opener in 2016. -- Adam Teicher