Steelers' Le'Veon Bell believes he's due for 'explosion plays'

The Steelers are still searching for consistency from their aerial attack and RB Le'Veon Bell, but their defense has led them to a 2-0 start. (0:52)

PITTSBURGH -- Not sure what to expect, citing "mixed emotions" from fans on social media, Le'Veon Bell called the cheers from the Heinz Field crowd during pregame introductions on Sunday "amazing."

"It was good to feel the crowd was still behind me," Bell said after the Pittsburgh Steelers' 26-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings. "The crazy ovation meant a lot to me."

Now that that's over, Bell is starting to feel like himself again -- slowly.

Le'Veon Bell carried a heavy workload in the Steelers' win on Sunday, recording 27 rushes for 87 yards. AP Photo/Don Wright

After missing all of August before signing his franchise tender, the Steelers' star back hasn't fully unlocked his potential for 2017 but is inching closer to full impact. The Steelers' modest 40-point offensive start through two games can be traced, in part, to the team's 2.8 yards per rush. Bell's 87-yard performance on 27 carries Sunday wasn't electric, but it showed progress, and toughness.

In the first quarter, the Steelers lined up with a third tackle (Chris Hubbard as a tight end) and "let them know off the run we're coming with the big guys and we're about to run," Bell said. The result was 20 yards on the ground, but the mentality set a tone.

Bell took on a big workload, which is what he wanted. He played smart, avoiding big hits when possible. Now if he can only figure out the big-play dynamic, he'll be good.

His longest run through two games is 15 yards, of which Bell is well aware.

"I'm due for an explosion play," Bell said.

Bell said he felt an opening on at least three plays, but the Vikings made the sound tackle.

Coming off groin surgery during the offseason, Bell is eager to prove he can still break those plays. The groin is not an issue during games, he said.

Bell hasn't been as active in the Steelers' passing game, which is rolling mostly with Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Jesse James. That plan can expand, but so far those five are the primary targets.

Bell is too good of a pass-catcher not to get more involved eventually, but for now his role is to wear defenses down with anywhere from 20 to 30 carries.

"It might take 20, 25 runs, but one of them is going to pop [eventually]," Bell said about his mentality in the second halves of games, when he feels he gets stronger.

On Sunday, those pops were "only like 6 to 8" yards in most cases, he admits. But the Steelers know they need Bell to carry a massive load against physical, talented fronts like Minnesota's. Otherwise, they have more chances to go after Ben Roethlisberger in the pocket, which is not what the Steelers want for their 35-year-old quarterback.

That's why Sunday's plan, though not flashy, worked despite some missed chances for big plays.

"We grew as a group today," Bell said.