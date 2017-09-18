49ers' defensive improvement looks like something to build on

SEATTLE -- For the better part of four quarters on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks looked to be throwing it back to the defensive slugfests of the early part of this decade.

From Seattle’s perspective, it was business as usual for a defense that has been the best in the NFL over the past five years. For the 49ers, it represented a clear improvement for a defense that was the worst in the NFL in 2016.

After some early hiccups, especially on third down, the Niners defense righted the ship and held Seattle to just a pair of field goals through the first three and a half quarters. It might not have been perfect but it should have been good enough for a victory.

“I’m extremely disappointed,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Anytime you as a team think you put yourself in a chance to win the game, you expect to win it, and I felt like we had that opportunity and we didn’t get it done which is extremely disappointing.”

Safety Jaquiski Tartt and the 49ers' defense played well in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks but the offense again sputtered. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The vast majority of that disappointment can be directed at an offense that has yet to score a touchdown through the first two games of the season. And yet, the 49ers found themselves in position to win at CenturyLink Field for the first time in their past seven trips here.

San Francisco’s running game had something to do with that, too, but for the second week in a row, it was the defense that kept the Niners in it.

By the time the day was through, Seattle mustered 312 yards of offense, while averaging a meager 3.9 yards per play. Seattle had 131 rushing yards but much of that came at the end of the game when the Niners defense had been on the field for most of the 36 minutes, 58 seconds and 79 snaps it played. The Seahawks averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

Were it not for some late heroics from Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, the Niners very well might have escaped with the upset victory.

“That’s why he is who he is,” linebacker NaVorro Bowman said. “You can’t let up. I think we did a fair job for the most part of the game but that one time that you let up, Russell shows why he is who he is. Hats go off to him but it’s a long season. They know they snuck out of here with one and we’ll see if we can bounce back Thursday.”

One thing the Niners will aim to improve between now and their Thursday meeting with the Los Angeles Rams is coming up with more takeaways. They missed on a few golden opportunities, including an interception that bounced off cornerback Rashard Robinson and another that would have likely been a pick-6 for Robinson had cornerback K’Waun Williams not tipped the pass before it got there (not that Williams making a play on the ball is a bad thing).

“We definitely had some missed opportunities,” safety Jimmie Ward said. “We don’t want three and out, we want to get the ball back. That’s basically the whole philosophy of our defense is turnovers and get the ball back to the offense.”

Given what we’ve seen from the offense the first two weeks, it’s fair to wonder if there’s an outburst coming or if the defense is going to have to do yeoman’s work every week. And if that’s the case, is that asking too much from a group that is in its first year under coordinator Robert Saleh and has already lost linebackers Malcolm Smith and Reuben Foster to injury for extended periods?

Last season, the 49ers began with a shutout of the Los Angeles Rams, eliciting hopes of a vastly improved unit. That turned out to be smoke and mirrors.

This start doesn’t feel like that one, however. Sure, Seattle and Carolina haven’t exactly looked the part of offensive juggernauts the first two weeks. But that’s exactly the point. Comb the 49ers schedule and you simply don’t see many offenses capable of lighting up a scoreboard.

There’s no Tom Brady, Matt Ryan or Aaron Rodgers to be found. Antonio Brown isn’t coming to town. The Niners might even miss Arizona running back David Johnson a couple of times as he works his way back from wrist surgery.

That’s not meant to discredit the offenses that are on the schedule but it’s reasonable to think that if the Niners can play with the type of aggression and discipline they’ve showed in the first two games, while continuing to improve and finding a way to come up with more takeaways, they have a chance to at least be good enough to keep them in many of their games.

“It shows that we are working toward building this culture right,” Bowman said. “We have had some rough times the last couple years but today we were able to get the 12th man out of there, let them play our game, let us play our game and see who wins. I think as a defense we showed some really strong characteristics today.”

If nothing else, the Niners defense doesn't look like one that will finish near the bottom of the league again. In what figures to be a lengthy rebuild, that qualifies as something to build on.