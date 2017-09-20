Chiefs can't complain with their results in rushing the QB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs teammates Justin Houston and Chris Jones are among the NFL leaders in sacks with three. The Chiefs have nine sacks as a team, which is tied for second.

It probably speaks well for their ability to continue to get pressure on the opposing quarterback that Houston isn't satisfied.

"I think we did OK," Houston said after the Chiefs sacked Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz six times on Sunday in a 27-20 win over the Eagles. "We gave up a lot of big plays. On defense, every time we should have three and outs. I think the defense on that last (touchdown) drive was terrible. We can't do that. To be the team we want to be, a championship team, the championship defense we claim we are, we have to get off the field. It should be three and out. The defense shouldn't have even been on the field. That should have been the offense kneeling on the ball at the end of the game."

Houston was frustrated after the Chiefs came close to wasting a two-touchdown lead in the final moments on Sunday by allowing a touchdown drive. Then they had to sweat out a Hail Mary into the end zone after the Eagles recovered the onside kick.

Houston has a point. The Chiefs are 29th in yards allowed (388.5) and 25th in points allowed (23.5 per game).

But the Chiefs are doing some good things on defense as well. They had two big fourth-down stops in the season-opener against the Patriots. Opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of a feeble 77.3.

Maybe most impressive, the Chiefs' pass rush appears to be back. The Chiefs were one of the NFL's top pass-rushing teams from 2013 through 2015 before slumping last year.

Getting the pass rush back to where it was in their early seasons under Andy Reid was a point of emphasis for the Chiefs.

The pass rush played a big role in the win against the Patriots. The Chiefs backed off for much of the first 3 1/2 quarters by rushing only three players and dropping eight into coverage. But once the Chiefs got the lead in the fourth quarter, they rushed more conventionally and sacked New England quarterback Tom Brady three times to help secure the victory.

Against the Eagles, the Chiefs sacked Carson Wentz six times, three in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most important defensive play of the fourth quarter wasn't a sack but came off pressure by Houston. Wentz had to rush a throw with Houston bearing down on him.

The ball hit Houston in the helmet and deflected to Jones, who made the interception that set up Kansas City's go-ahead touchdown.

"When we're rushing four, it's not bad," Reid said. "When you rush three, you're really working coverage. It's 5-on-3 ... You're going to look at that group and you're going to (say), 'They're not getting home.'

"When four are coming, we're pretty tough there. And then we're coming off a six-sack game. That's not a bad day. ... When we asked them to go, they were rocking and rolling there."

The Chiefs played much of last season without Houston, who was recovering after offseason knee surgery. He looks back to his form of 2014, his last full season, based on how he's played in the first two games.

"I feel good but I feel like I have a lot of improvement to do," he said. "That fourth quarter I made a couple of plays but on that last drive, I have to do better. I've got to get in shape. My rushing has to be better."

Jones, who had all three of his sacks against the Eagles, is another key component. He missed much of training camp after having arthroscopic knee surgery over the summer.

But, like Houston, he looks back to what he was as a rookie defensive lineman last season.

"He had a big game," Houston said of Jones, who also forced a couple of fumbles. "It was good. I hope and pray that he does that every week. We are going to need that every week, week in and week out, for us to be a good defense."