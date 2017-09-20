To end woes against the Patriots, Texans must contain Tom Brady

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans and New England Patriots have become familiar foes, but under head coach Bill O'Brien, it has mostly become a one-sided rivalry.

The Patriots have won the last six times the team have played, including twice last season -- a 27-0 victory in Week 3 while starting third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett and 34-16 in the divisional round of the playoffs to end the Texans' season. Although the teams have played frequently -- including a joint practice and preseason game this season -- O'Brien balked at the idea that seeing the Patriots so often helps when preparing to play them this season.

"[It helps] zero," O'Brien said. "I mean, we haven't beaten them, so it doesn't really help too much."

Changing that starts with containing quarterback Tom Brady.

"He's a great quarterback," outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus said. "He's very smart about the game, understands what schemes that other teams are trying to do against him. He's done a great job of that. Obviously he's been playing for so long and that's why they call him the GOAT, no doubt."

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

In the playoff loss in January, the Texans had some success against him, holding him to 18-of-38 for 287 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Brady had only thrown two interceptions in 12 regular-season games.

"Obviously we'll try to do some of the things that we did last year, but obviously they're expecting it," Mercilus said.

Nose tackle D.J. Reader said it's hard to stop Brady but it's important to put pressure on him and force him out of the pocket.

"He doesn't really move around a lot," Reader said. "You go out there, you put pressure on him and -- he’s going to make plays. That's just him. That's the nature of playing against Tom Brady, but you just go out there and you rush hard and play good defense, play tight coverage and make everything tough on him."

The Texans saw what Brady did in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints' defense, throwing for 477 yards and three touchdowns, including 177 yards in the first quarter. They know it will be a big challenge to win on the road while stopping Brady and his offense.

"It's a big challenge," O'Brien said. "Obviously, the Patriots played really well yesterday. It's a road environment. We've got to be able to go up there and handle the road environment. Obviously, they don't lose too often at home.

"[They’ve] got a great team. But look, we came back and played better the other night on a short week. We've got a resilient bunch of guys here and I'm glad that we have a little bit longer week so our guys can get healed up and ready to go. We'll have a good practice week and go up there and play hard."