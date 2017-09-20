Loss of Allen Robinson goes beyond the stats for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The impact of not having top receiver Allen Robinson is being felt in more than just the catches, yards and touchdowns he would have had for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It also has crippled the team's use of three-receiver formations as well. After Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns, the Jaguars have been using undrafted rookie Keelan Cole as the third receiver. While the team believes Cole will develop into a productive NFL receiver, he was a little over-matched in the season opener and had more trouble in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.

Though the team claimed Jaelen Strong off waivers on Tuesday, veteran Arrelious Benn is the team's best option to be the No. 3 receiver at this point.

Arrelious Benn, as showcased by this 51-yard touchdown reception versus the Bears last season, has the ability to be an impact player for the Jaguars. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Benn is an eight-year veteran who has fought through injuries that cost him three full seasons and has emerged as one of the Jaguars' core special-teams players. He has immense value there, but he also has 65 career catches for 990 yards and six touchdowns and averages 15.2 yards per catch.

He made one of the biggest plays of the Jaguars' 2016 season with a 51-yard catch-and-run for the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter of a 17-16 victory over Chicago. That was his first touchdown in nearly five years (Dec. 24, 2011, against Carolina while he was playing for Tampa Bay).

Benn may not have Cole's speed or upside, but he knows how to get open and at this point the Jaguars need as much production in the pass game that they can get. Tennessee showed the defensive blueprint to beating the Jaguars: Put more defenders in the box and concentrate on stopping Leonard Fournette and Chris Ivory and make the Jaguars win by throwing the ball.

Lee, Hurns and Benn in three-receiver sets gives the Jaguars the best chance to have success.

Cole was one of the surprises of camp and the Jaguars like his potential, but he dropped a couple potential touchdown passes in the preseason and dropped another pass in the season opener against Houston. He caught two passes for 13 yards against the Titans but lost yardage on one catch when he fumbled the ball out of bounds.

"I thought from my standpoint, for Cole, I saw a big difference between the first game and the second game," coach Doug Marrone said. "I saw a big difference from him. I thought this game he looked much more comfortable there. I really don’t have a problem [with him playing over Benn]. I think we have to have all the receivers up there. They all have to play and they all have to help us in whatever packages that we put them in."

Strong had 28 catches in 19 games with the Texans, so he could see work as the third receiver, too, as soon as he becomes more comfortable with the offense. Rookie Dede Westbrook (core muscle injury) is on IR and eligible to return in six more weeks, so he's an option later as well.

Right now, though, the best option is Benn.