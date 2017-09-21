Tom Brady's success against Texans has to start with heart of O-line

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's pocket awareness, and ability to feel the pass rush closing on him, step up and still make a positive play, are among his greatest strengths.

Brady’s excellence in that area has frustrated many opponents, including the team visiting Gillette Stadium on Sunday, the Houston Texans. Brady is 7-1 lifetime against the Texans (including playoffs).

But the Texans might have uncovered something to combat Brady -- or, at the least, slow him down -- in last season’s divisional-round playoff game. By moving disruptive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus to the middle of the line in obvious passing situations, and isolating one-on-one matchups for them against New England center David Andrews and guards Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason, it created a level of disruption that has not often been seen against Brady.

The goal is naturally to pressure Brady right up the middle. Don’t let him step up. And by going right up the gut, it’s the fastest way to get to him and affect the rhythm of the Patriots’ passing game.

This concept of utilizing players who are usually edge rushers on the inside isn’t specific to the Texans, but they’ve arguably had the most success against Brady with it, mainly because Clowney and Mercilus are among the NFL’s most talented edge rushers.

“It’s definitely a fad right now and people are using different alignments and different spacing on their defensive fronts to try to create some type of disruption for the offense, whether that be blitz pickup, matchups that they feel are in their advantage, or try to attack the protection system if they feel like they know what that is,” Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said.

“So it’s all predicated on trying to create either confusion or pressure, and if they can do both, then that’s kind of exactly what they’re looking for. Some teams have had more success than others across the league.”

The Texans, who also have J.J. Watt along the defensive line, fall into that category. Last season's playoff game was a prime example.

The Patriots’ offense was knocked off track early, with the team holding just a 17-13 lead at halftime (one touchdown was on a kickoff return). The lead would have been greater had the Patriots not been knocked out of field goal range with six minutes remaining in the second quarter, when Mercilus (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) and Clowney (6-foot-5, 270) both aligned on the interior in two-point stances.

In a one-on-one matchup with Andrews, a spin move by Mercilus was effective and led to him sacking Brady before any pass-catcher in the empty set could get open.

“That’s obviously something they’re trying to do, and I just try to go back and see where I can be a better player,” Andrews said when asked if he has reviewed that play during preparations for this week’s game. “Those are good players, and it’s obviously a different matchup, so that’s the big thing. Those guys are very athletic. When teams have dynamic players, they’re going to try to get them in different places, do different things with them. It challenges your protection and how you scheme them up.”

On a play-by-play basis, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound Andrews is used to facing heavier defensive tackles who don’t move as well.

Meanwhile, from a Texans perspective, head coach Bill O’Brien explained the thought process behind moving Mercilus and Clowney in those situations, noting that they are part of a versatile group of front seven defenders who can do multiple things.

Rushing from an interior position isn’t for everyone.

“First, it comes down to their ability to even go in there, their want-to. Some guys, they don’t really want to go inside. They want to rush from the edge of the defense,” O’Brien said. “We have guys that, whatever we ask them to do, they try to do what’s best for the team. Then it comes down to athleticism.

“I think, even when we go against our defense, it’s hard; our guards, our centers trying to match up against guys like Whitney and JD when they’re inside -- that’s a difficult challenge. To do it with one guy is a very difficult challenge, and sometimes that’s what you have to do based on how they line up. So the athleticism, the length of those guys on the inside, is hard to deal with.”

Thus, when considering the key for Brady and the Patriots on Sunday, the heart of the line of scrimmage is one of the first places to look.

McDaniels, Brady and the Patriots know what’s coming.

Now it’s a matter of stopping it.