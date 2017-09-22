Week 3 NFL predictions: Scores for every game

NFL Nation reporters predict the outcomes and scores for Sunday's and Monday's Week 3 games.

PickCenter

The Ravens are the third team since 1970 -- and first since the 1992 Pittsburgh Steelers -- to record four or more interceptions in each of the first two games of a season. Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has thrown an NFL-worst 53 interceptions since entering the league in 2014. Big advantage, Baltimore. Ravens 28, Jaguars 17 -- Jamison Hensley

This is not exactly an advantageous matchup for the Jaguars. The Ravens have forced a league-high 10 turnovers (eight interceptions), and Bortles has turned the ball over an NFL-high 66 times since the beginning of the 2014 season (with 53 of those interceptions). Expect Baltimore to do what Tennessee did last week: Stack the box, minimize Leonard Fournette's success and make the Jaguars put the game in Bortles' hands. It worked for the Titans and it'll work again in Week 3. Ravens 21, Jaguars 7 -- Mike DiRocco

PickCenter

Coach Vance Joseph said he doesn’t believe in “trap games," but this one fits the profile: an 11 a.m. kickoff on Denver time following an attention-grabbing victory over the Dallas Cowboys and falling the week before an AFC West showdown with the Oakland Raiders. The Broncos do have the look of a balanced team in the early going; they led the league in rushing after two games, quarterback Trevor Siemian was tied for the touchdown-pass lead and the defense was No. 4 overall. Broncos 23, Bills 9 -- Jeff Legwold

There are two factors that could keep the Bills in this game: Their defense is allowing 0.95 points per opponent drive, fourth in the NFL, and they have a positive turnover margin (plus-1). The problem for Buffalo will be trying to play from behind, which is likely against a Broncos offense that has averaged 3.18 points per drive in the first half, fourth in the NFL and significantly higher than the Bills' 0.70 rate. One of the items on coach Sean McDermott's needs analysis this week is his receivers winning more one-on-one matchups, and that will be extremely difficult for Jordan Matthews and Zay Jones to do against Aqib Talib and Chris Harris. Broncos 21, Bills 13 -- Mike Rodak

PickCenter

The Saints have a lot of issues on defense, but the biggest one has been allowing explosive plays down the field. According to ESPN Stats & Information, opponents are 14-of-16 on throws of 15-plus yards, with more touchdowns (three) than incompletions. The good news is Carolina isn’t built to exploit that, particularly without tight end Greg Olsen. But the Saints’ secondary could be even more depleted with cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Sterling Moore both questionable with injuries. And Carolina will almost certainly try to confuse New Orleans’ inexperienced young defense with misdirection and versatile weapons such as Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey. Panthers 26, Saints 22 -- Mike Triplett

Despite being 2-0, the Panthers have struggled to finish drives. What better team to finish them against than the Saints, who rank last in the NFL in total defense (512.5 yards per game) and next to last in scoring defense (32.5 points per game). The Panthers have averaged 34 points in their past five games against New Orleans. They also have the league's stingiest defense after two games. Panthers 34, Saints 17 -- David Newton

PickCenter

The Steelers have five losses to teams with losing records since 2014 and have grown tired of the narrative that they play down to competition. Pittsburgh's run-stopping defense should match up well with the Bears, who rank 24th in rushing and don't have a completion longer than 22 yards. The Steelers are still waiting to break out on offense, while Chicago is playing without its top three receivers. Steelers 24, Bears 17 -- Jeremy Fowler

The Bears’ lack of firepower on offense -- tied for 25th in points per game (12.0) -- hurts them on Sunday. Pittsburgh’s defense has been its strength -- third overall and third in yards per play (3.89) through two games. Bears receiver Markus Wheaton and guard Kyle Long likely make their season debuts, but there's not much optimism Chicago can outscore Ben Roethlisberger & Co. Steelers 24, Bears 13 -- Jeff Dickerson

PickCenter

In the battle of coed church-league basketball teammates, Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford both could end up making the difference for their respective teams. While Stafford is tied for the league lead with six touchdown passes, Ryan has thrown for 22 touchdowns with no interceptions over his past nine games, including the playoffs. He might feel a little pressure, particularly if starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder (concussion) is unable to go. But Ryan has enough weapons, led by Julio Jones, to give a solid Lions defense fits. Falcons 31, Lions 24 -- Vaughn McClure

The Lions have been better than expected this season: 2-0 for the first time since 2011 and with a team that has offensive and defensive talent. And, yes, the Lions are at home this week. But there are three things that are concerning against the Falcons: The Lions are on a short week; Jarrad Davis and Tavon Wilson, two key defensive starters, are not locks to play; and the Atlanta offense is better than anything Detroit has seen so far this season. Detroit should keep it close -- it is, after all, what the Lions do in the Jim Caldwell era. But the Falcons just have a bit too much talent in the end, with Austin Hooper being the surprise key player while Davis and Wilson are banged up. Falcons 31, Lions 27 -- Mike Rothstein

PickCenter

Something has to give in this game between two winless teams, and the Browns actually enter it with an edge at quarterback. DeShone Kizer has at least had a training camp and preseason to learn the system, and the Browns' defense should be enough to deal with Jacoby Brissett in his second Colts start. Coach Hue Jackson needs this win desperately, and he gets it. Browns 17, Colts 10 -- Pat McManamon

The positive is that one of these teams has to win ... unless, of course, they tie. Owner Jim Irsay suddenly has been pushing patience when it comes to a rebuild with the Colts. But a loss to the Browns, who have won only once in their past 21 games, likely will test Irsay's patience. The Colts played with more confidence offensively against Arizona in Week 2. Brissett has another week under his belt as starting quarterback, and receivers T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief are in position for bounce-back games after disappointing performances against the Cardinals. Coach Chuck Pagano avoids starting 0-3 for the first time. Colts 24, Browns 16 -- Mike Wells

PickCenter

It might seem like a gift for the Bucs not having to go against Teddy Bridgewater and possibly missing Sam Bradford, too. But Vikings backup quarterback Case Keenum is 2-0 against the Bucs over the past two seasons. That's a topic that has been brought up a lot in the defensive meeting rooms this week. Another concern? The possibility of not having middle linebacker Kwon Alexander when facing Minnesota rookie running back Dalvin Cook. This will be a big test to see just how much the Bucs' defense has improved against the deep ball and against the run, two areas of focus this offseason. Bucs 24, Vikings 19 -- Jenna Laine

The way Bradford’s knee reacts to practice will determine whether he can power through and play Sunday, and there’s a chance he won’t know if he’s ready to go until the day of the game. The Vikings look like a different team without him, but even so, have some faith that Minnesota isn’t going to commit 11 penalties for 131 yards in back-to-back games, after seeing many of the infractions pave the way for Pittsburgh's scoring drives in Week 2. Keenum has had success against Tampa Bay the past two seasons (with the Rams) and knows the Bucs' defense, but his pocket presence and timing will determine whether he can orchestrate the offensive attack needed to win. Bucs 21, Vikings 14 -- Courtney Cronin

PickCenter

The Bill O’Brien-led Texans have never won at Gillette Stadium, and that’s not going to change on Sunday. Houston's defense gave Tom Brady and the Patriots trouble in the playoffs (Brady was 18-of-38 for 287 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions), but its offense still isn’t good enough to outscore Brady at home. Patriots 28, Texans 13 -- Sarah Barshop

The Texans have the defensive personnel to slow the Patriots down, specifically with a good pass rush up the middle when they bring ends Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus over center David Andrews. But in the end, the Patriots will have too much firepower, as they never have lost to a rookie quarterback at home under coach Bill Belichick (8-0). Patriots 30, Texans 24 -- Mike Reiss

PickCenter

Miami has won four of its past five meetings against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Miami's offense and quarterback Jay Cutler showed flashes in Week 2 but could have a breakout game. The Jets allowed more points (66) than anyone in the NFL through two games. Dolphins 28, Jets 17 -- James Walker

The Jets' best chance to win is to stop running back Jay Ajayi, shifting the onus to the turnover-prone Cutler. Problem is, it's hard to trust the Jets' run defense, which has yielded a combined 370 yards in two games. On the other side, the Jets will have problems with Miami's front four, especially if guard Brian Winters (abdomen) doesn't play. Defensive end Cameron Wake is a Jet killer: seven sacks and four forced fumbles in 15 games. The Jets will be 0-3 for the first time since 2003. Dolphins 24, Jets 20 -- Rich Cimini

PickCenter

You need to look really hard with the blue-tinted glasses to find a victory for the Giants in this one after what they've showed the first two games. And this is the Eagles' home opener. The matchup isn't good, either. If Justin Pugh had to describe the Eagles' front seven in one word, "relentless" would be his choice. That's not promising for a Giants offensive line that has struggled badly once again this season. It's no accident the Eagles and their multi-layered pass rush have dominated this series lately, winning five of the past six meetings. The Giants' offensive line can't handle their relentless pressure. It's the same Sunday. Eagles 19, Giants 12 -- Jordan Raanan

Desperate teams are dangerous teams, and the 0-2 Giants fit the description. But the Eagles' strength -- their defensive line -- will go head-to-head against the Giants' weakness, their offensive front. That's a matchup that will be difficult for New York to overcome, no matter how bad it needs this one. Eagles 24, Giants 17 -- Tim McManus

PickCenter

The Seahawks believe some of the issues that held their offense back in Week 2 -- dropped passes and some uncharacteristic inaccuracy from Russell Wilson -- are easily correctable. But their offensive line very much remains a question mark, and it has a tough matchup against a Dick LeBeau-led defense that is sure to bring all sorts of pressure. The Seahawks might need to rely again on their star-studded defense, which has been as good as advertised while allowing only 26 points through the first two games. That group has allowed only four completions on throws more than 10 yards downfield, tied for second in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information. If the Seahawks can continue to limit explosive plays in the passing game and find even a few of them on offense, it should be enough to grind out another win. Seahawks 17, Titans 14 -- Brady Henderson

The Titans' defense knows the chaos surrounding the Seahawks' offense and struggling offensive line -- just 21 points and allowing 16 quarterback hits through two games -- but they've talked all week about Russell Wilson's legs and ability to extend plays as if he were like Michael Vick. Tennessee will try use its running attack to control the flow of the game, and it helps that Seattle has to deal with a cross-country trip to much warmer weather. Unfamiliarity might be a deciding factor, as Wilson (124.5) and Marcus Mariota (121.1) lead the NFL in passer rating during interconference games since Mariota entered the NFL. This is the type of game -- being a narrow home favorite against a consistent contender -- Tennessee needs to win to reach its next plateau. Titans 20, Seahawks 16 -- Cameron Wolfe

PickCenter

The Bengals' defense is playing as well as anyone, but if the offense can't score, Cincinnati is not going to get very far, especially at Lambeau Field. The Bengals are in a state of disarray after firing offensive coordinator Ken Zampese. The schedule gets easier after this, but this is a tough spot for them. Packers 21, Bengals 9 -- Katherine Terrell

The Bengals have yet to score a touchdown this season. The Packers didn't allow one in their home opener against the Seahawks. Yes, the Packers are banged up on defense and couldn't slow down the Falcons in Atlanta last Sunday night, but the punchless Bengals shouldn't overly tax them even if they don't have perhaps their best pass-rusher in Nick Perry (hand). Aaron Rodgers should complete the NFL sweep by beating the last team he's never won against. Packers 27, Bengals 13 -- Rob Demovsky

PickCenter

The Chiefs know how to beat divisional rivals. They spent practice time as far back as the offseason reviewing video and practicing for their three AFC West opponents. The results are there. The Chiefs have won 11 straight in the division and six in a row against Sunday’s opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers. In those games, the Chiefs usually have defended Philip Rivers well; he has five TD passes, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 74.6. Even without two injured starters in the secondary, one being safety Eric Berry, the Chiefs will again find a way to win. Chiefs 27, Chargers 24 -- Adam Teicher

This one should be a back-and-forth affair with two of the more explosive offenses in the league matching up. However, the Chargers haven’t defeated the Chiefs since 2013, and quarterback Alex Smith is playing at a high level. The Chargers have struggled to run the football, averaging just 54 yards per game. If they can get Melvin Gordon going and keep Kansas City’s offense off the field, the Chargers have a puncher’s chance. Chiefs 30, Chargers 27 -- Eric Williams

PickCenter

Marshawn Lynch's dance party was a regional thing, the Oakland-born and -bred running back getting "hyphy" with and for the East Bay crowd. Now, it's time to take things to a national, prime-time level. Confidence is high in Oakland with the Raiders' first 2-0 start since 2002, when they opened up 4-0 and, simply put, they match up well against Washington. Khalil Mack has eight sacks in his past nine games against NFC foes, and tight end Jared Cook lit up Washington last season while with Green Bay, to the tune of 105 receiving yards and a touchdown in November. Expect more of the same under the bright lights. Raiders 27, Redskins 16 -- Paul Gutierrez

The Redskins will move the ball on Oakland's defense, which yields 4.8 yards per carry and is 21st in the NFL in allowing 5.3 yards per play. The Redskins are coming off a strong run performance with 229 yards versus the Rams, and they feel their passing attack is this close to making big plays. The problem: Oakland's diversified offense will be too much for a young but improving defense. The stat to know: The Raiders lead the NFL with 263 yards after contact; the Redskins' defense ranks 26th in yards after contact allowed (172). Raiders 28, Redskins 24 -- John Keim

PickCenter

Dak Prescott has not lost back-to-back regular-season games in his young career, but the Cowboys quarterback's work on the road in his past three full contests have not gone well for him. Four of his six career interceptions have come in losses at the Giants and in Week 2 at Denver. Last season, Prescott followed up his worst showing at New York with one of his best, completing 88.9 percent of his passes in a victory against Tampa Bay. What helped that night was Ezekiel Elliott running for a career-high 159 yards. Elliott has to have a similar game Monday. Cowboys 30, Cardinals 27 -- Todd Archer

The Cardinals have won the past four games against the Cowboys, including their past three at home. But Arizona's offense has struggled to get off to fast starts this season, gaining just 95 yards and scoring 10 points in two first quarters thus far. The Cards will have to face an eager Cowboys team coming off a dismal loss to the Broncos. Neither team has been impressive in the early part of this season, but the Cardinals are still learning how to play without injured David Johnson, and his loss will be quite obvious on Monday night. Cowboys 31, Cardinals 17 -- Josh Weinfuss