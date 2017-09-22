Yes, Panthers TE Ed Dickson is up to challenge of replacing Greg Olsen

Panthers tight end Ed Dickson relishes the opportunity to step into the spotlight left vacant for at least eight weeks by Pro Bowler Greg Olsen, who suffered a broken foot on Sunday. Video by David Newton (0:27)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Reporters gathered around Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson's locker in the same way that they have in the past for his neighbor, Greg Olsen.

Olsen, the Panthers' Pro Bowl tight end, is at home recovering from surgery to repair a broken foot that will sideline him for at least the next eight weeks.

"That's what happens when you become the starter," a reporter told Dickson as the crowd grew.

It was said in a joking way, but Dickson was agitated by the remark. The 30-year-old native of Inglewood, California, quickly reminded everybody that he was the starter most of the four years (2010-2013) he was with the Baltimore Ravens. He also reminded them that he caught more than 50 passes one season.

Ed Dickson has played the role of top tight end in the past and is looking forward to this opportunity. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

"It's sensitive to me," Dickson said 24 hours later. "The question I got the whole week throughout was, 'Are you ready to do this? Are you ready to do that?' I'm pretty much done talking about it."

Dickson is far from the unproven understudy stepping into replace the lead actor in a Broadway production.

He played the lead role in 2011 during his second season with the Ravens. He caught 54 passes on 89 targets for 528 yards and five touchdowns. He started 11 games the next season when Baltimore won the Super Bowl.

At one point he had his own radio show.

So as much as the Panthers will miss Olsen -- the first tight end in NFL history with three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons -- the job hasn't fallen to an undrafted rookie making his first start.

But because Olsen has been such a big part of the offense, all the behind scenes stuff Dickson does goes mostly unnoticed outside of the coaching staff and teammates.

And to say Olsen played a big part is an understatement. Over the last four seasons he's accounted for 26.6 percent of Carolina's receiving yards. That, according to ESPN Stats and Information, is the most by any NFL tight end.

So Dickson knows he's got big shoes to fill.

The 30-year-old also believes he can fill those shoes, repeatedly saying he relishes the opportunity ahead. He says it in a way that could be interpreted as cocky, but it's not cocky at all.

"The word is confidence," Dickson said. "Somebody that is not ready wouldn't be as confident as that. Since the moment I came here, I've been preparing for this. If you don't prepare like you're going to be in that starting role you'll never be ready."

Nobody on the Carolina coaching staff doubts Dickson is ready. Offensive coordinator Mike Shula said the former Oregon star is playing his best football.

Quarterback Cam Newton has an appreciation of Dickson more than most because of the way his tight end has protected him in pass protection and accepted his role like few would in what he called an "ego-driven league."

"You don't see guys like Ed Dickson," Newton said. "He's capable of being more on another team. But you know he just accepts it. He's appreciated here and I think that's what people will see.

"He's a person that can give you that three or four or even eight catches potentially at the tight end position very well ... and you know, the time is now for him."

It very well could be. Tight ends have accounted for 30.5 percent of Carolina's receiving yards the past four years. That's the third most in the NFL behind Tennessee and Kansas City.

Couple that with coach Ron Rivera saying the offense won't change without Olsen and there will be opportunities for Dickson, who technically has been a starter here since the Panthers use a lot of two-tight end formations.

"I didn't come into this league to ride the pines," Dickson said. "I do a lot of things behind the scenes. Just to showcase what I can do in the passing game, I'm always relishing the opportunity to do it."

Dickson signed a one-year deal with the Panthers prior to the 2014 season because, he said, they made him feel appreciated for all he can do before he played a down.

He didn't always feel that at Baltimore, where the focus of the passing game -- at least in terms of the tight end -- turned to Dennis Pita. It began during the 2012 Super Bowl season when Pita caught 60 passes and seven touchdowns.

Pita was rewarded with a five-year, $32 million deal prior to the 2014 season. Dickson agreed to play for the league minimum for a veteran at Carolina, which rewarded him with a three-year, $6.8 million deal with a $2 million extension the next year.

"They understood and respected what I brought to the table," Dickson said.

Now the Panthers need Dickson to deliver more, particularly in the passing game. He has only 39 catches and four touchdowns in three-plus seasons. He has only two catches for 26 yards this season, although he would have at least one long touchdown catch and another long reception had Newton not overthrown him.

While he can't wait for Olsen to return, Dickson can't wait to again show he's more than just a blocker.

"I've got to," Dickson said. "I'm in Year 8. I'm not getting any younger."

If anybody should relate it's Olsen. It wasn't until his eighth year in the league until his skills were appreciated enough to get him to the Pro Bowl.

This is Dickson's eighth year, too.

He hopes it's not his last year with the Panthers since he'll be a free agent after this season. Talk about timing.

"They understand I could probably go somewhere else and maybe get 60 balls a game," Dickson said. "I don't know if I would be as happy as I am here."