London's calling Allen Hurns to make another big play for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When it comes to playing in London, Allen Hurns takes the quality-over-quantity approach.

The Jacksonville Jaguars receiver doesn’t have a lot of catches in three games at Wembley Stadium, but the ones he's made have been important. Of his five receptions, two have gone for touchdowns that turned out to be winning scores.

He had a 42-yard catch-and-run last season that helped the Jaguars beat Indianapolis 30-27, and he made a diving grab in the front corner of the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown that beat Buffalo 34-31 in 2015. Last year’s catch led Tony Khan -- the son of owner Shad Khan and the team’s senior VP of football administration and technology -- to nickname Hurns “Mr. London.”

It’s a moniker Hurns just shrugs off.

“I always have positive vibes every time I step out there on that field,” Hurns said. “It doesn’t mean anything different to me going over to London. I just treat it as another opportunity to showcase what I'm capable of.”

That would be making crucial plays at crucial times. His catch against the Bills came with 2:16 to play and was one of the best catches in the NFL that season. He dove for the ball, hauled it in and twisted his body at the same time so he could get his left elbow and shoulder down in the end zone before sliding out of bounds.

Hurns this week said that was the best catch of his career.

His winning grab against the Colts came on a 4-yard throw. He caught the ball outside the numbers at the Indy 38-yard line, broke Antonio Cromartie’s tackle at the 35, cut back inside the numbers at the 27 to evade four tacklers, picked up a key block from Allen Robinson at the 10 and scored to put the Jaguars ahead 30-20 with 5:03 to play.

“Yeah, I think he’s been pretty incredible,” quarterback Blake Bortles said. “I don’t know if it’s London or just in general, but he tends to come up with big plays in London, so we’ll see if that keeps happening.”

Hurns, who has five catches for 109 yards in his three games in London, isn’t going to make a prediction that his success at Wembley will continue this Sunday when the Jaguars (1-1) play Baltimore (2-0).

"I feel comfortable,” Hurns said. “Anytime you're out there playing ball, it's a great atmosphere, so I'm ready to roll.”