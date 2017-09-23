NFL players respond to President on social media

At a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, President Donald Trump told the crowd he would "love" for NFL owners to punish players for protesting during the national anthem. (0:47)

President Donald Trump on Friday night criticized NFL players who lodge protests during the national anthem.

Speaking at a political rally in Huntsville, Alabama, Trump said: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!"

Here's how former and present NFL players reacted on social media:

The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 23, 2017

Continue to use your voices and your platforms for racial equality and to stop injustices in our communities. This is bigger than us!!! ✊🏿 — Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) September 23, 2017

Ppl said it was disrespectful not going to the White House..I'm sure they are quiet about us being called "sons of bitches" 🤦🏿‍♂️(D-Mac) — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) September 23, 2017

I'm a full supporter of the Flag & This country! Trust Me! But this can't be real! https://t.co/GAPkZPB8hz — Rishard Matthews (@_RMatthews) September 23, 2017

I Fully believe and have trust in this country, whoever is leading it, & for damn sure the Flag!... https://t.co/S1rHq8E2aZ — Rishard Matthews (@_RMatthews) September 23, 2017

It is a sad day when the #POTUS seeks to disregard and punish American citizens for peacefully exercising their constitutional rights. https://t.co/QPvrKDS29D — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) September 23, 2017

Does anyone tell trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports? Smh. — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 23, 2017

What an emphatic response, where was this passion in response to Charlottesville...🤔 https://t.co/OkVZTdloXx — Max Garcia (@MGarcia_76) September 23, 2017

Praying for Mr. Trump and all the people of this country. 1 Timothy 2:1-8 — Cecil Shorts III (@CecilShortsIII) September 23, 2017

It's a shame and disgrace when you have the President of the US calling citizens of the country sons of a bitches. — Bishop Sankey (@BishopSankey) September 23, 2017

Smh & all because @Kaepernick7 is exercising his right as an American citizen to protest. — Bishop Sankey (@BishopSankey) September 23, 2017

Trump stay in ur place... football have nothing to do wit u smh — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) September 23, 2017

Trump!! 😔😔😔😔😔😔😔 — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) September 23, 2017

"Stick to sports boy... Sit down and do what your told. Say or do something we don't like and your fired" Well I hate to break it to ya... — Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 23, 2017

When will people learn that fear won't make someone sit down. It quite possibly will make more stand up for what they believe in. — Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 23, 2017

So the BLACK NFL PLAYERS are SON OF A BITCH now WOW — Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) September 23, 2017

#Kaepernick we riding with you bro ✊🏾 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) September 23, 2017

Str8 Joke ! We will overcome ! Jay z right on point ✊🏾 https://t.co/i0XS52VTLX — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson11) September 23, 2017

😳😳😳 yo this man is wildin'!!!!! https://t.co/KZOnGrKUd4 — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) September 23, 2017

So Trumpster is more mad at "son of a bi!@&" athletes than he was the neo-nazi's in Charlottesville. How am I not surprised? — Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) September 23, 2017

Why people think pro atheletes are put on this earth just to play sports??? Baffles me! — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (@ReevesMaybin) September 23, 2017

WHITE SUPREMACIST IN THE OVAL OFFICE!!! Donald J Trump — Adewale Ogunleye (@aotheprince93) September 23, 2017

Something is really wrong with him. It's 2017 and this guy is really the president of the United States! He's not my president! ✊🏾✊️✊🏻#Unity https://t.co/K94eSLyEid — Earl Wolff (@Ewolff28) September 23, 2017