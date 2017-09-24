NFL players who protested during the national anthem in Week 3

Former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin reacts to President Trump's comments that NFL owners should fire players who protest during the national anthem. (0:47)

President Donald Trump on Friday criticized NFL players who lodge pregame protests, saying in a speech in Alabama that he wished those players would be released. He also encouraged fans who are offended to walk out of stadiums. Several players and coaches reacted strongly to Trump on social media, and the NFL is expecting a "mixed bag today, on a team-by-team basis," a senior NFL official told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the pregame protest of racial oppression and inequality in the United States last season by sitting down during the national anthem before a preseason game, and then kneeling during the anthem in Week 1 and throughout the season.

More protests: Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason

Here are the players who protested in Week 3 (most recent updates first):

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens, who had never previously had players protest during the national anthem, had seven players take a knee before Sunday's game in London against the Jaguars: linebackers Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley and Za'Darius Smith, wide receiver Mike Wallace, safety Tony Jefferson, and defensive backs Anthony Levine and Lardarius Webb. -- Jamison Hensley

Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars players linked arms in London for the national anthem before their game against the Ravens. Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, Malik Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler were among the players who also took a knee -- and they were joined by Jaguars coach Doug Marrone. Owner Shad Khan stood and linked arms with Marcedes Lewis and Telvin Smith. -- Michael DiRocco

From Thursday Night Football

Los Angeles Rams: Robert Quinn raised his right fist during the national anthem before Thursday's game against the 49ers, and punter Johnny Hekker placed his hand on Quinn’s back in support, just like he did in Week 2. Quinn said last week: “I think that just shows the message we’re trying to send is unity.” -- Alden Gonzalez

San Francisco 49ers: Safety Eric Reid knelt again during the national anthem before Thursday’s game against the Rams. Reid did not play because of a knee injury but was on the field and surrounded by about 10 teammates as they put hands on each others’ shoulder pads -- Nick Wagoner