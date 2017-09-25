Best rookie performances of Week 3: Watson, McCaffrey, Cook, Hunt stay hot

Here's how some of the top rookies fared Sunday in Week 3:

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Round: 1

Statistics: 22-of-33, 301 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions

Deshaun Watson threw for a career-high 301 yards on Sunday to go with 41 yards rushing. EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Analysis: Watson took a huge step forward in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, with his performance through the air a dramatic difference from his first two NFL games. Both touchdown passes were impressive throws -- one a 29-yard pass to wide receiver Bruce Ellington in tight coverage, and the other a 12-yard pass to tight end Ryan Griffin. Texans coach Bill O’Brien said that while Watson still has a long way to go, like all rookies, “You’re always in the game with him, because he can make plays on his own.” Watson continued to show off his athleticism and ability to escape the pocket against the Patriots, and he was 6-of-9 for 112 passing yards outside the pocket. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, that is the second-most such yards in a game by any quarterback since Russell Wilson threw for 121 in Week 14 of 2016. – Sarah Barshop

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette

Round: 1

Statistics: 17 carries, 59 yards, TD; three receptions, 21 yards

Analysis: Fournette averaged 3.5 yards per carry but was more effective than that, because he had runs of 10 and 19 yards called back because of penalties. It’s going to be tough going for Fournette, because teams are loading the box and making stopping the run their first priority. Still, he got critical yards when the Jaguars needed it. He gained 6 yards on a fourth-and-1 carry to keep a drive alive that ended with a field goal, which gave the Jaguars a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. – Michael DiRocco

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Round: 1

Statistics: Four rushes, 16 yards; nine receptions, 101 yards

Analysis: McCaffrey finally showed his explosiveness in a regular-season game. The best evidence was a 37-yard reception down the left sideline on which the eighth pick of the draft stretched his 5-foot-11 frame out for the catch. Quarterback Cam Newton came right back to McCaffrey two plays later for an 11-yard pickup to the 3-yard line on which McCaffrey juked the first defender to pick up an additional 5 yards. The former Stanford star had by far his most productive day, accounting for more than 100 yards of total offense. The Panthers were intent on getting McCaffrey the ball from the start, as evidenced by the running back catching two passes for 9 yards and gaining another 7 yards on a reverse. – David Newton

Cleveland Browns QB Deshone Kizer

Stretching the Field DeShone Kizer was 4-of-17 Sunday with three interceptions (and a TD) when passing more than 10 yards downfield. Kizer's downfield passing has been a weakness this season. He's 13-of-42 (31 percent) with one TD and five interceptions when passing more than 10 yards downfield this season.

Round: 2

Statistics: 22-of-47, 242 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions

Analysis: Kizer would have had a much better day if his receivers had caught the ball. Eight of his passes were dropped, and there were four offensive pass interference calls, two of which wiped out big gains. Despite that, Kizer played fairly well. The one negative were the turnovers, although one of those picks came on the last play of the game and the other two were as much the responsibility of his receivers as the rookie quarterback. – Pat McManamon

Indianapolis Colts S Malik Hooker

Round: 1

Statistics: Three tackles, one pass defended, interception

Analysis: Two starts and two interceptions for the former Ohio State Buckeye. Hooker, who had an interception in Week 2 against Arizona, sealed Sunday's game and helped the Colts avoid a collapse after leading by 21 points when he intercepted Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer as time expired in their 31-28 victory. Hooker is tied with Rashaan Melvin for the team lead in interceptions with two apiece. Hooker moved into the starting lineup when Darius Butler missed their game against the Cardinals with a hamstring injury. Hooker likely will keep the starting job because of his ability to roam the middle of the field and display his ball instincts, which is why he had seven interceptions last season at Ohio State. – Mike Wells

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Round: 2

Statistics: 27 carries, 97 yards, TD; five receptions, 72 yards

Analysis: Minnesota’s star rookie wants to prove he can do it all: pass protection, catch throws and run the football. He excelled in all three areas in Week 3, while continuing to make history as the first Vikings rookie to notch 288 rushing yards over his first three games. Cook’s first NFL touchdown was set up by a 16-yard pass that he caught two plays earlier, a role of his that is increasing week-to-week. Adding Cook as a wrinkle in the passing game gives Case Keenum a threat that forces teams to play Cook outside, an area where the running back can excel with his speed. And did you see how it took two, three or even four defenders to tackle him? Cook racked up 84 yards after contact on his runs and receptions, according to ESPN Stats & Information data. – Courtney Cronin

Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Round: 2

Statistics: 18 carries, 62 yards; three receptions, 39 yards.

Analysis: The Bengals finally decided to make Mixon their workhorse after two games of a three-way rotation between running backs. Mixon responded by giving the Bengals several key plays, including a 20-yard run on third-and-4 that set up a touchdown on the first drive. Mixon also gained 9 yards on second-and-10 late in the game as the Bengals tried to extend a 24-17 lead. However, he slipped when trying to take a handoff from Andy Dalton on the next play, forcing the Bengals to try for a field goal, instead. A touchdown for Cincinnati there ultimately could have been the difference in the game. “On that third-and-1, Joe just slipped,” said Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green. “It is just little things like that you can’t control.” The Bengals likely will utilize Mixon going forward. His 18 carries were by far the biggest workload he has had to date and more than his amount of carries combined from the first two games. – Katherine Terrell

Fast Start Through his first three career games, Kareem Hunt has totaled 538 scrimmage yards, which is second most in NFL history. Year Player Yards 1980 Billy Sims 562 2017 Kareem Hunt 538 1964 Sid Blanks 452 1934 Beattie Feathers 435 Source: ESPN Stats & Information

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt

Round: 3

Statistics: 17 carries, 172 yards, TD; one reception, 11 yards

Analysis: About the only thing Hunt did wrong on Sunday against the Chargers was not give himself up before reaching the end zone on his 69-yard touchdown run with 1:49 left in the game, as he was supposed to do. But the Chiefs won’t be too tough on Hunt for scoring the final touchdown of their 24-10 win. It’s not surprising he could bust a long run, with the Chargers selling out to make the stop, but Hunt proved all game that he’s tough to knock off his feet. He was averaging more than 6 yards per carry even before his touchdown run. That put him over 10 yards per carry. – Adam Teicher

Philadelphia Eagles CB Rasul Douglas

Round: 3

Statistics: Interception, four tackles

Analysis: With Ronald Darby and Jaylen Watkins both sidelined with injuries, Douglas stepped into the starting role and recorded his first career interception, blanketing veteran receiver Brandon Marshall deep down the left side to come up with the interception of Eli Manning. The secondary started leaking late against the Giants, and Douglas played a part in that, but he’s showing promise. Douglas is flashing the instincts and ability that helped him lead the NCAA in interceptions last season. – Tim McManus

Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen

Round: 4

Statistics: 12 carries, 78 yards; four receptions, 24 yards

Analysis: Cohen is Chicago’s most exciting player on offense, and he proved it again on Sunday. His 36-yard run in overtime -- Cohen stepped out of bounds on the play; otherwise, he would have scored the game-winning touchdown -- was the most memorable play of the game. Pittsburgh loaded up the box to stop Cohen, and he still got loose. Cohen really is the perfect complement to Jordan Howard. Every time Cohen touches the ball, he’s a threat to score. Cohen has the uncanny knack of making defenders miss in the open field. He’s averaging 6.5 yards per carry on the year. Look for Chicago to keep giving Cohen 15-plus touches per week on offense and special teams. – Jeff Dickerson

Philadelphia Eagles K Jake Elliott

Round: 5

Statistics: 2 for 3 FGs, including game winner from 61 yards; 3 for 3 XPs

Analysis: Elliott was carried off the field on his teammates' shoulders after his 61-yard field goal as time expired toppled the Giants. That kick could go a long way in cementing his spot in the league. He was cut by the Bengals out of training camp and had a shaky start to his time in Philadelphia after the Eagles signed him off their practice squad, missing attempts against the Chiefs and Giants. He showed off his big leg and poise late on Sunday, though -- two traits valued highly in the NFL. – Tim McManus

Detroit Lions DE Jeremiah Valoaga

Round: Undrafted free agent

Statistics: One tackle, one sack

Analysis: This wasn’t a big game for any Detroit rookie, with first-round pick Jarrad Davis and second-round pick Teez Tabor both inactive. But Valoaga picked up his first career sack and was part of a Detroit defensive line that got good pressure on Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan throughout Sunday’s loss. Valoaga has the body type and the speed that Detroit likes in its defensive ends, and his sack shows some of the potential the Lions saw in him out of UNLV. – Michael Rothstein