Matthew Stafford sure Matt Ryan will 'hang Sunday over my head for a while'

Matthew Stafford lost to one of his closest friends Sunday afternoon when the Atlanta Falcons beat the Detroit Lions, 30-26, on the final play of Sunday's game.

And if you think that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is just going to say nothing about it to Stafford for time immemorial -- well, Stafford doesn’t buy that.

"He's been a really good friend to have," Stafford said during an appearance on WJR-AM radio in Detroit on Monday. "And I’m sure he’ll hang Sunday over my head for a while."

Their numbers were somewhat comparable Sunday, too. Stafford completed 25 of 45 passes of 264 yards and one touchdown. Ryan completed 24 of 35 passes for 294 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions -- including one returned for a touchdown.

Stafford brought up Ryan possibly holding this over him unprompted during the interview when he was asked about his relationship with Ryan. The two met at the Pro Bowl following the 2014 season, played on the same team in the game and began hanging out with each other after.

Stafford, who played in college at the University of Georgia, and Ryan live close to each other in Atlanta during the offseason and the fast friendship included Ryan and his wife being invited to Stafford’s wedding months after they met. Now they go on vacations together, golf all the time and even played on the same church basketball league team. Stafford said he took more shots than Ryan on the basketball team, calling himself “a volume shooter.”

“Really, really good friend of mine,” Stafford said on the radio show. “Our wives get along extremely well. We go on vacations and all that kind of stuff in the offseason. We live down the street from each other in Atlanta."

