Trying to make sense of the Giants' late-game miscues in loss to Eagles

They say bad teams find new ways to lose each week. The 2017 New York Giants might fall into that category.

It's hard to imagine a team getting the ball with 51 seconds remaining in a tied game and losing in regulation without committing a turnover. The Giants somehow managed to do it on Sunday in Philadelphia. Of course, that couldn't happen without some self-imposed, costly mistakes.

After talking to the players and coach Ben McAdoo, this is what happened:

No timeout

The Giants started what they hoped to be the game-winning drive at their own 25-yard line with 51 seconds remaining. They had three timeouts. Quarterback Eli Manning hit tight end Evan Engram for a 7-yard completion.

McAdoo elected not to call a timeout. The Giants rushed to the line of scrimmage and snapped the ball with 37 seconds. Left tackle Ereck Flowers was flagged for an illegal shift as they rushed to the line of scrimmage. Flowers wasn't set before the snap.

Why no timeout after the quick pass? Fourteen seconds had elapsed since the start of the previous play.

"We didn't lack composure," McAdoo said. "We had a drive starter to the drive and we were looking to transition into a tempo call, get the ball down the field and get it off quickly.

"Sometimes a tired D-line is a better D-line to go against."

So the Giants wanted to move quickly, get the Eagles on their heels. It backfired. The Giants had to burn a timeout in order to avoid a 10-second runoff and were penalized five yards. They faced a second-and-8 instead of a second-and-3 from the 39.

It was about to get worse, especially for Flowers.

The killer penalty

Flowers was called for a hold on the following play. He did a chokehold/takedown after being beat to the inside by Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry.

Flowers has become especially susceptible to the inside move in part because he’s cheating to protect the edge. Look at how far he’s lined up away from the left guard on the play.

This is the norm. This was from Week 1 against the Cowboys.

It should also be noted that on one of the biggest plays of the game the Giants didn’t provide any help to their struggling left tackle. Instead they had Engram chip the Eagles’ best pass-rusher, Brandon Graham, going against right tackle Justin Pugh on the other side.

All of a sudden everything changed because of the two Flowers penalties. The Giants faced a second-and-18 from their own 17-yard line with 32 seconds remaining. At this point they should be thinking let’s get to overtime.

The Vereen mistake

The following play was a dumpoff to running back Shane Vereen in the right flat. Manning had to get rid of it quickly as Curry again beat Flowers and put a hit on the quarterback. But Vereen runs out of bounds. This wasn't a smart play. It stopped the clock for the Eagles and set up a third-and-15 from the 20-yard line with 28 seconds remaining.

It was a mistake by Vereen, even though the Eagles would've used one of their two remaining timeouts if he remained in bounds.

The shanked punt

After Engram caught a pass one yard shy of the first down, the Eagles used their second timeout. The Giants were forced to punt. That's when Brad Wing shanked a kick that went out of bounds after 28 yards.

Wing said he wasn't trying to kick it out of bounds. A punt to the left side was called and he "just mishit it."

The Eagles now had the ball at their own 38-yard line with 13 seconds remaining. They at least had a chance now thanks to the poor punt.

"It doesn't take a football genius to realize how big that play was," a despondent Wing said afterwards.

The dagger pass

After an incompletion, the Giants called a timeout to get settled. The Eagles had seven seconds remaining and needed close to 20 yards.

They got 19 ... and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery went out of bounds. Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz threaded a pass between cornerbacks Eli Apple and Janoris Jenkins and safety Andrew Adams.

Adams seemed to drift too far forward and Apple, who thought he had a potential interception, drifted too far back. Jeffery stepped in front of him for the key reception to set up a 61-yard game-winning kick.

"We called a timeout, talked about playing the ball on the boundary and they complete the ball and kick a 61-yarder to win the game," McAdoo said. "Tough lesson to learn."

And that's how you go from getting the ball with 51 seconds remaining to losing in regulation.