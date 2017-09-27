QBR has it wrong, Alex Smith much better than NFL's 16th-best QB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- By the NFL's traditional passer rating system, Alex Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs is the NFL's best quarterback through three games. It's arguable, perhaps, whether Smith has indeed been the best, but by any rational measure he at least belongs in the conversation.

The QBR system came along later, and to show the difficulty of evaluating quarterback play, it has Smith as the 16th-rated passer. In this case, at least, QBR has it wrong.

Some of the factors holding Smith back in the QBR system:

A large percentage of his passing yards have come after the catch. Chiefs receivers lead the NFL by averaging 7.54 yards after each catch. While this is true, none of Kansas City's five pass plays of 30 yards or more were short throws turned into long gains. Against New England, Smith threw for 40 yards on Tyreek Hill's 75-yard touchdown and for 31 yards on Kareem Hunt's 78-yard touchdown. Against Philadelphia, he threw 22 yards on Travis Kelce's 44-yard gain and for 29 yards on Chris Conley's 35-yard gain. Against the Chargers, Smith threw for all 30 yards on Hill's TD.

Smith has the NFL's highest sack percentage at 12 percent. Smith has taken 12 sacks this season but not all can be blamed on him. In any case, a sack isn't always a bad thing and is usually preferable to an interception. Smith hasn't thrown a pick.

Smith is 27th in the league in air yards per attempt at 5.81. Not sure why this is viewed as a big negative, particularly when he's getting the job done in almost every other area.

Smith is tied for 28th in third-down completions that go for a first down. He has 6. But the Chiefs aren't throwing a lot on third downs. He is 27th in third-down passes with 19.

Meanwhile, Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage (77.4) and touchdown percentage (8.3). He is fourth in yards per attempt (9.21) and is one of four quarterbacks who have started all three games and not thrown an interception. He is second in passer rating in the fourth quarter and seventh on third downs.

Throw in his 3-0 record -- he's one of two quarterbacks to have such a mark -- and Smith is far closer to No. 1 than No. 16.