What every NFL team did during the national anthem in Week 4

President Donald Trump last week criticized NFL players who lodge pregame protests, saying in a speech in Alabama that he wished those players would be released. He also encouraged fans who are offended to walk out of stadiums. Several players and coaches reacted strongly to Trump on social media, and players -- joined by coaches and owners, in some instances -- across the league knelt, locked arms, raised their fists and even refused to come out of the locker room during the national anthem in Week 3. Trump has continued calling for action against those who kneel during the national anthem, while owners this week scrambled to retain control.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the pregame protest of racial oppression and inequality in the United States last season by sitting during the national anthem before a preseason game, then kneeling during the anthem throughout the season.

Here's what every team did during the national anthem in Week 4 (most recent updates first; more will be added throughout the day):

New Orleans Saints: As promised, Saints players all knelt together on the sideline before the national anthem, then stood during the anthem -- a planned show of unity after 10 players sat on the bench for the first time last week. Many had arms interlocked or hands on shoulders. -- Mike Triplett

Miami Dolphins: Three Dolphins players -- tight end Julius Thomas, receiver Kenny Stills and safety Michael Thomas -- kneeled during the national anthem in London. Those players and the entire Dolphins sideline stood for the playing of "God Save the Queen," England's national anthem. --James Walker

Thursday Night Football

Green Bay Packers: Players and staff linked arms during the anthem at Lambeau Field on Thursday night before the game against the Bears, as planned. It appeared, however, that only small groups of fans joined in linking arms in the stands, as the Packers players had hoped all fans would. "It was an invitation to join us. The beauty is, it's a free country, so they can choose to do it or not," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. "The messaging of this unfortunately needs to continue to be redirected, I think. -- Rob Demovsky

Chicago Bears: The Bears joined the Packers in linking arms during the anthem Thursday. Chicago decided last week prior to their home game against the Steelers that every player would lock arms in a sign of solidarity. -- Jeff Dickerson