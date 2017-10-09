Tracking rooking sensations Kareem Hunt and Deshaun Watson

Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt, who leads the league in rushing, and Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who guided the Texans to a 57-14 rout of the Titans in Week 4, try to lead their teams to a win in Sunday's key AFC matchup. Here’s a step-by-step look at their night:
This will have to change for the Chiefs: Kareem Hunt was hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on five of his first six carries.He finished the first quarter with five yards on eight carries.
Not a good start for rookie RB Kareem Hunt of the Chiefs on the opening drive. He carried the ball six times but for only four yards, just a 0.7 yard average.
Kareem Hunt has been far better late in games than early and the Chiefs will be looking for that trend to continue tonight. After gaining nine yards on the first play from scrimmage, Hunt lost a total of five yards on five carries on Kansas City's field goal drive.
I don't expect Kareem Hunt to return kicks for the Chiefs tonight in Houston. But he's out with the returners for warmups.
The roof in Houston is closed for the game tonight. It was over 90 degrees here today and still steamy.