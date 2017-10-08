NFL players who protested during national anthem in Week 5

President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who lodge pregame protests, saying in a speech in Alabama on Sept. 22 that he wished those players would be released. He also encouraged fans who are offended to walk out of stadiums. Several players and coaches reacted strongly to Trump on social media, and players -- joined by coaches and owners, in some instances -- across the league knelt, locked arms, raised their fists and even refused to come out of the locker room during the national anthem in Week 3. There were several more protests in Week 4.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the pregame protest of racial oppression and inequality in the United States last season by sitting during the national anthem before a preseason game, then kneeling during the anthem throughout the season.

Here are the players who protested in Week 5 (most recent updates first):

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts before Sunday's game against the 49ers wore their black t-shirts with the words “We Will” on the front and “Stand for equality, justice, unity, respect, dialogue, opportunity” on the back for the second straight week. And just like in Week 4, the players stood with their arms locked during the national anthem. The team announced Friday that it created a fund that will support charities “working to promote equality, improve relationships between law enforcement and the community and provide opportunities for minorities.” Colts owner Jim Irsay contributed the first $100,0000.

The Colts are wearing their t-shirts that start with "We Will" on the front for the second straight week Mike Wells, ESPN Staff Writer

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted during the game that he "left today's Colts game because [President Donald Trump] and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem." -- Mike Wells

San Francisco 49ers: For the second week in a row, the 49ers had more than 20 players kneeling during the national anthem with a hand over their hearts. Their teammates again stood behind them with one hand on a kneeling teammate’s shoulder and the other over their hearts. The Niners first did that last week in Arizona. -- Nick Wagoner

Tennessee Titans: Receiver Rishard Matthews remained in the locker room during the national anthem for the second straight week, coming out on the field after the performance concluded. Matthews said on ESPN's NFL Live last month: "I plan to kneel until the president apologizes for the comments that he made, because I felt like those were very disrespectful comments." All Titans who were on the field for the anthem stood. -- Cameron Wolfe

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins as a team stood for the national anthem on the sideline before Sunday's game against the Titans. Receiver Kenny Stills, safety Michael Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas, however, remained in the tunnel or locker room until the anthem was complete. All three players kneeled before last Sunday's game against the Saints in London. -- James Walker

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety Malcolm Jenkins continued demonstrating for social justice by raising his first above his head during the national anthem prior to Sunday’s home game against the Cardinals. Safety Rodney McLeod joined him by raising a fist. Defensive end Chris Long placed an arm around Jenkins as a sign of support, a gesture he has made since the events in his hometown of Charlottesville, Va., this summer. -- Tim McManus

New York Giants: Defensive end Olivier Vernon knelt during the national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the Chargers, as he has done in the previous two weeks. Linebacker Keenan Robinson raised his fist in the air. The rest of the Giants locked arms. Vernon (ankle) was inactive for the contest. -- Jordan Raanan